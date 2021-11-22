Yellowstone County Commission considering third-party MetraPark analysis

"To me it's as much a part of the master plan as the bricks and mortar," Goodridge told commissioners.

Ostlund wanted to make sure those organizations that regularly use the facilities at the Metra would be included in the study, saying the county can't solve perceived problems unless it knows what those deficiencies are. He said he wants to know what the end goal is so that he knows in what direction to move forward.

Jones pointed out that leadership knows what the deficiencies are and that it was time to address them.

"There's all kinds of issues," he said.

For Goodridge, that's the value of the organizational analysis. It will give the county concrete data about operations at MetraPark that it can then use to direct its future.

"The goal is to give the commission as much info as possible," he said.

Commissioners will vote on whether to approve the study on Nov. 30.

