Yellowstone County considers extending deadline for MetraPark management plans

Companies wanting to demonstrate their qualification for taking over management at MetraPark may have two more weeks to put together their case.
Yellowstone County commissioners Don Jones and Denis Pitman proposed on Monday extending by two weeks the deadline for companies to submit their management qualifications for running MetraPark. Commissioners will formally vote on the move next week.
"The more time they have the better," Jones said.
Oak View Group, the Los Angeles-based venue management and event programming company, contacted the county last week requesting a two-week extension on the deadline to answer the commissioners' request for information and qualifications.
So far, OVG and ASM Global, an international events and venue management company, are the only two companies that have contacted the county expressing interest in the bid. Representatives from OVG visited Billings last month and met with a handful of organizations that regularly use Metra, such as Chase Hawks Rodeo and the NILE.
Representatives from OVG and ASM will visit Billings on Feb. 9 for a mandatory pre-bid conference with county officials at MetraPark where they'll tour the facilities and ask questions of staff. The original deadline for the qualifications request was Feb. 14.
At Monday's discussion meeting, chief deputy county attorney Jeana Lervick cautioned against extending the contract, telling commissioners the cleanest process would be to let the bid deadline expire and then put out a new request for qualifications if the submissions they received were insufficient.
Both Jones and Pitman disagreed, saying a two-week extension simply gave everyone involved a chance to submit the best proposal possible. Jones said he worried about getting incomplete responses without the extension.
The debate over how best to explore privatizing management at MetraPark began last fall and has been contentious. OVG's involvement has given the proceedings an air of favoritism, another reason commissioners were cautioned against extending the deadline. Last year, the county signed a five-year contract with OVG to book shows for MetraPark.
A public hearing two weeks ago on the privatization debate filled the commissioners' board room and lasted two hours as residents and MetraPark users expressed their concern with the speed of the process and what they perceived to be a lack of transparency.