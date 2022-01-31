Yellowstone County considers extending deadline for MetraPark management plans

Representatives from OVG and ASM will visit Billings on Feb. 9 for a mandatory pre-bid conference with county officials at MetraPark where they'll tour the facilities and ask questions of staff. The original deadline for the qualifications request was Feb. 14.

At Monday's discussion meeting, chief deputy county attorney Jeana Lervick cautioned against extending the contract, telling commissioners the cleanest process would be to let the bid deadline expire and then put out a new request for qualifications if the submissions they received were insufficient.

Both Jones and Pitman disagreed, saying a two-week extension simply gave everyone involved a chance to submit the best proposal possible. Jones said he worried about getting incomplete responses without the extension.