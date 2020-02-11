Yellowstone County continues to struggle with mental health, report finds

Montana’s most populous county continues to struggle with mental health, and in some aspects more than the rest of the state and the nation, according to a report published Monday.
Among findings related to mental health in The 2019-2020 Community Health Needs Assessment Report, which examines Yellowstone County health trends:
- 20.2% of adults in the county experienced “fair” or “poor” mental health compared to 13.4% in 2017.
- 32.2% of adults in the county have been diagnosed with a depressive disorder compared to 25.3% in 2017 and 21.9% statewide.
- 38.5% of adults in the county have experienced symptoms of chronic depression compared to 31.5% in 2017.
- 21% of residents have considered suicide compared to 14% in 2017.
Local health care leaders presented some of the report's findings Monday morning at RiverStone Health.
Yellowstone County’s suicide rate per 100,000 residents is at 25.3, the report says. In Montana, the suicide rate is 26.7 per 100,000 people. In the United States, the suicide rate is 13.6 per 100,000 people, a number almost 50% less than rates in Montana and Yellowstone County.
The county's population is nearly 160,000.
Melissa Henderson, Healthy By Design Community Health Improvement Manager, said that to some extent statistics like the number of people who report suicidal ideation could reflect an increasing willingness in society to discuss mental health issues. "And so I think that's a piece of what's popping up in the data," Henderson said. "People outside of public health are talking about it a little bit more comfortably."
Still, she maintained the numbers in the mental health data report deserve considerable attention.
"It's important and I think we're going to take it seriously," she said.
Other findings describe access to mental health services. Yellowstone County has 317.7 mental health providers per 100,000 people, a number higher than the rest of the state and the country as a whole. Statewide there are 285.5 mental health providers per 100,000 people. The United States has 202.8 mental health providers per 100,000 people.
You have free articles remaining.
Yet even as Yellowstone County has more mental health providers per resident, the number of people surveyed who said they were unable to get mental health services within the past year increased to 5.1% compared to 3.5% in 2017. That percentage is slightly better compared to 6.8% of people nationally that reported being unable to get mental health services when needed in the previous year.
The report notes that “among the small sample of those reporting difficulties, cost and availability were predominant reasons given.”
A demographic breakdown in the report for those unable to get mental health services when needed in the past year shows the highest percentage were women, people age 18 to 39 and people with low income.
Not all categories raised concern.
The percentage of people lacking health insurance in Yellowstone County is at 6.4%, compared to 13.2% statewide and 13.7% across the nation.
Poverty levels are also lower in Yellowstone County compared to the rest of the state and nation. An estimated 10.1% of Yellowstone County residents are in poverty, compared to 14.4% in the state and 14.6% in the nation, the report says. About 11.9 percent of children are in poverty in Yellowstone County, compared to 17.6% in the state and 20.3% nationally.
The report, sponsored by Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare and is published every three years, is intended to “serve as a community resource, available to local organizations, advocates, and leaders, to inform data-driven interventions to improve the health of our community.”
Speakers at the Monday event also included St. Vincent Healthcare president and CEO Steve Loveless, Billings Clinic CEO Scott Ellner and RiverStone Health President and CEO John Felton.
The CHNA relies on information from a variety of qualitative and quantitative sources, including a 400-person telephone and cellphone survey of Yellowstone County residents, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data, a public forum and a “Key Informant Survey” given to people described generally as community leaders.
Of the 300 people the Key Informant Survey was emailed to 154, or 51.3%, responded.
The 400-person phone survey was conducted by health care consultant PRC, Inc.
PRC, Inc. also compiled the report, which is more than 200 pages long.