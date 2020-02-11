Yellowstone County continues to struggle with mental health, report finds

Melissa Henderson, Healthy By Design Community Health Improvement Manager, said that to some extent statistics like the number of people who report suicidal ideation could reflect an increasing willingness in society to discuss mental health issues. "And so I think that's a piece of what's popping up in the data," Henderson said. "People outside of public health are talking about it a little bit more comfortably."

Still, she maintained the numbers in the mental health data report deserve considerable attention.

"It's important and I think we're going to take it seriously," she said.

Other findings describe access to mental health services. Yellowstone County has 317.7 mental health providers per 100,000 people, a number higher than the rest of the state and the country as a whole. Statewide there are 285.5 mental health providers per 100,000 people. The United States has 202.8 mental health providers per 100,000 people.

Yet even as Yellowstone County has more mental health providers per resident, the number of people surveyed who said they were unable to get mental health services within the past year increased to 5.1% compared to 3.5% in 2017. That percentage is slightly better compared to 6.8% of people nationally that reported being unable to get mental health services when needed in the previous year.