Yellowstone County COVID-19 case numbers appear to be on the decline

New cases of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County have dropped steadily since late November and officials are hopeful the community will continue to socially distance and wear masks to keep those numbers dropping.
"We're seeing some improvement," said John Felton, public health officer for Yellowstone County. "Our numbers have dropped really pretty substantially."
It appears the post-Thanksgiving surge of the virus that had worried public health officials did not materialize in Yellowstone County, something for which he and the other public health workers in the county are grateful, he said.
Felton spoke to the Billings City Council on Monday night to provide updated local information on the pandemic and to answer questions from council members. He explained the county's last peak was in late November.
Felton was careful to not draw conclusions about the drop where evidence was scant. He pointed to a few factors that could have had an impact.
First, the county put new restrictions in place in early November, reducing the hours and the number of people who could gather in public. He also talked about hearing from the community that more people were wearing masks. A handful of council members joined in to say they had noticed the same when they had been in stores and other places of business over the last few weeks.
"And more of us know someone who has been adversely affected (by the virus)," he said.
Knowing someone who has gotten sick from COVID-19 can make the virus feel more real to people, spurring them to take better precautions to prevent its spread, he said.
Again, he stressed the seriousness of the virus and contrasted it with the flu. Felton said over the last 5 years Yellowstone County had seen 5,502 confirmed cases of influenza, which resulted in 23 deaths.
In the last 9 months, the county has seen 13,273 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which has resulted in 151 deaths, he said.
Even with COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna now arriving to the area, Felton encouraged county residents to stay vigilant and keep practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.
"We are early on in the vaccine," he said. "We have a ways to go."