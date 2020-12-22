Yellowstone County COVID-19 case numbers appear to be on the decline

New cases of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County have dropped steadily since late November and officials are hopeful the community will continue to socially distance and wear masks to keep those numbers dropping.

"We're seeing some improvement," said John Felton, public health officer for Yellowstone County. "Our numbers have dropped really pretty substantially."

It appears the post-Thanksgiving surge of the virus that had worried public health officials did not materialize in Yellowstone County, something for which he and the other public health workers in the county are grateful, he said.

Felton spoke to the Billings City Council on Monday night to provide updated local information on the pandemic and to answer questions from council members. He explained the county's last peak was in late November.

Felton was careful to not draw conclusions about the drop where evidence was scant. He pointed to a few factors that could have had an impact.