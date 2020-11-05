Yellowstone County demolishes voter turnout record, sees fewer provisional ballots

Unofficial Yellowstone County results for Tuesday's election have been posted and the county saw a recording-breaking jump of more than 10,000 ballots cast from its previous high set in 2016.
In all, county voters cast 82,836 ballots on Election Day, an increase of 10,965. In the 2016 presidential election, when the county set its previous record, voters cast 71,871 ballots.
The high turnout was likely driven by several factors, something county elections chief Bret Rutherford anticipated earlier this fall.
Presidential elections always drive turnout and this election in particular had high interest, he said. Yellowstone County also opted in August to hold its general election completely by mail and sent 93,933 ballots to the county's registered voters. Mail elections traditionally have higher participation rates.
Record turnout seemed to have little effect on the number of provisional ballots the county received.
"There's very few provisionals," Rutherford said.
Provisional ballots are cast by voters who believe they are registered to vote but received no ballot in the mail, or showed up to a polling location and found they weren't on the rolls.
Election judges then take those provisional ballots and review voter records to decide whether those ballots were indeed cast by county residents registered to vote.
In all, the county received 207 provisional ballots. Under state law, county election offices can begin counting provisional ballots the Monday after Election Day.
Along with the provisionals are ballots cast by voters who registered late — the last week before Election Day — or on the day of the election. Rutherford said they have roughly 2,169 of those.
None of the races in Yellowstone County were close enough to trigger a recount, Rutherford said. And he expects when provisional ballots and ballots cast by late and same-day registration voters are counted it won't impact outcomes.
Election staff dealt with one hiccup on Tuesday night. Yellowstone County typically posts results on its website election page shortly after polls close at 8 p.m. but was unable to do so Tuesday night. Rutherford said they had an issue with how votes are tabulated by the county's three ballot-counting machines.
Vote counts from the three machines can only be downloaded to a code-protected USB stick. The data from those sticks are then aggregated to calculate the county's vote totals.
On Election Night, a glitch prevented the numbers from the three separate machines to be added together.
"I had results," Rutherford said. "I had lots of results."
He could have updated the county's site with three batches of numbers from each machine, but decided to wait until the glitch was fixed, he said.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.