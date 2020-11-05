Yellowstone County demolishes voter turnout record, sees fewer provisional ballots

Record turnout seemed to have little effect on the number of provisional ballots the county received.

"There's very few provisionals," Rutherford said.

Provisional ballots are cast by voters who believe they are registered to vote but received no ballot in the mail, or showed up to a polling location and found they weren't on the rolls.

Election judges then take those provisional ballots and review voter records to decide whether those ballots were indeed cast by county residents registered to vote.

In all, the county received 207 provisional ballots. Under state law, county election offices can begin counting provisional ballots the Monday after Election Day.

Along with the provisionals are ballots cast by voters who registered late — the last week before Election Day — or on the day of the election. Rutherford said they have roughly 2,169 of those.

None of the races in Yellowstone County were close enough to trigger a recount, Rutherford said. And he expects when provisional ballots and ballots cast by late and same-day registration voters are counted it won't impact outcomes.