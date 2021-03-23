Yellowstone County expands COVID vaccine availability

Appointments for free COVID-19 vaccination clinics are now being offered to all Yellowstone County residents age 16 and older.

More than 2,300 appointments were made available starting on March 18 to county residents in priority groups and about 1,000 remained open Tuesday for clinics that will be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

“Expanding COVID-19 vaccine availability to all Yellowstone County residents age 16-plus is a good sign that we are moving in the right direction and on our way to a more normal life,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president. “If you want a vaccine, please go to mtreadyclinic.org and schedule your appointment.”

Nearly 128,000 Yellowstone County residents are eligible for the vaccine based on their age of 16 or older, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. So far, only about 20% of this population has been fully immunized against COVID-19, according to DPHHS. Between 70% and 85% of residents need to be immunized to protect our community against the virus.