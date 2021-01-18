Yellowstone County expands vaccine availability

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"In this case, because the supply is so low, it may well take people multiple attempts to get an appointment," Felton said.

A second dose is required for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine should wait 21 days until receiving the second dose, while those who get the Moderna shot should wait about 28 days. A person must get the second dose at the facility where they received their first dose.

For example, if an individual receives a Moderna vaccine at RiverStone Health, they will be advised to make another appointment to get their second dose with RiverStone about 28 days later.

Billings Clinic

After the UHC announced expanding vaccinations to Phase 1B today, Billings Clinic scheduled around 800 appointments in two hours. Billings Clinic's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toni Green-Cheatwood believes that a majority of the calls were from those in Phase 1B.

Right now, the current number of vaccine clinics at the hospital has been sufficient. Usually, the clinics can administer about 1,000 vaccines in a few days or about 100 vaccines each hour, Green-Cheatwood said.