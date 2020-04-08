Yellowstone County following COVID-19 directives, officials say

For the first few days after Gov. Steve Bullock's stay-at-home directive was announced on March 26, the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office was receiving a daily total of between 50 and 60 complaints, questions and concerns.
That number has started to taper off, and as of Tuesday afternoon, no one had been charged, according to Jeana Lervick, the chief in-house deputy Yellowstone County attorney.
"Just because of the way our community's been dealing with it, it's been much more simple than I would have imagined," Lervick said. "In terms of, if there's something that gives us concern, typically a phone call asking questions — explaining 'Do you understand you can't be doing this?' — Takes care of it. We really haven't gotten any complaints that have gotten to that point."
Lervick, along with representatives for both the Billings Police Department and RiverStone Health, described how Yellowstone County appears to be largely abiding by the directives issued at the various COVID-19 related directives issued at the state and county levels.
Bullock on Tuesday extended his stay-at-home order until April 24. The directive orders the closure of all non-essential businesses and operations in Montana, and prohibits private and public gatherings outside a residence. It also sets guidelines for things Montanans can leave home for.
Exceptions include activities for health and safety; obtaining necessary supplies and services; outdoor activity; and for caring of family, friends or pets; and essential work.
If someone were to be charged and convicted, punishment generally could range up to a fine of a couple hundred dollars and up to 90 days of jail time, according to Lervick. Fines can be issued for each day a person violates an order.
"It's a wide range of issues," Lervick said of what she's observing. "From particular stories, to, 'Hey, my neighbors have a bunch of kids in the front yard,' as well as questions like, 'Am I allowed to remain open?'"
The county attorney's office follows up on every complaint if possible, but in some cases it's difficult to take things further because of limited information, according to Lervick.
In other cases information for a follow-up is passed to law enforcement. Another option is to contact people and explain what is and is not a violation.
"I've been tremendously impressed with how our community has been handling it," Lervick said. "We really haven't had a lot of serious issues so far."
Some of the calls arriving at the county attorney's office first come through RiverStone Health's Public Health Information line. They continue to get calls on a variety of issues, including people who believe others are not abiding by the social distancing orders.
Barbara Schneeman, the vice president of communication and public affairs for RiverStone Health and a spokesperson for Unified Health Command, described in an email to The Gazette what her agency is observing.
"I wouldn't say there is a clear trend other than people questioning what is an essential business, or reporting what they perceive to be violations of the governor's stay-at-home directive," Schneeman said. "For the most part, I would say that orders are being followed."
The public's general adherence to the order and similar COVID-19 related orders at the county level was also a takeaway shared in an email Tuesday morning from Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.
He said that he was aware of just one instance in which police made contact, documented a violation, and forwarded their report to the county attorney's office. That happened on Sunday in a Heights neighborhood.
Aside from that incident, Wooley said he had not heard of any officers having to educate or warn anyone about the order.
"We have noticed a decrease in traffic on the roadways, increase in people outside, staying 6 feet away, avoiding large groups," Wooley said.
During a press conference Tuesday afternoon at which he announced the extension of the stay-at-home order until April 24, Bullock also spoke about violation enforcement.
"What I'd recommend is Montanans never allow it to get to a point where local law enforcement would need to intervene. ... At the end of the day, this is about us taking care of neighbors, not necessarily local law enforcement needing to interject on them, so from that perspective, I'd encourage every Montanan to follow the social distancing guidelines and the directive," Bullock said. "But I do appreciate as there is authority vested within local law enforcement. ... I think that they're being very very thoughtful in their approach. ... Let's just hope that everybody actually does it."
As Schneeman explained, the orders, coming from both the county and state level, are one of the few effective methods available in what she called "an unprecedented situation that is rapidly changing."
"In the absence of being able to test everyone and having a vaccine for COVID-19, the best we can do is to adhere to directives to stay at home, limit outings to necessities, and stay 6 feet away while in public settings," she said.
