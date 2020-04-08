Yellowstone County following COVID-19 directives, officials say

Exceptions include activities for health and safety; obtaining necessary supplies and services; outdoor activity; and for caring of family, friends or pets; and essential work.

If someone were to be charged and convicted, punishment generally could range up to a fine of a couple hundred dollars and up to 90 days of jail time, according to Lervick. Fines can be issued for each day a person violates an order.

"It's a wide range of issues," Lervick said of what she's observing. "From particular stories, to, 'Hey, my neighbors have a bunch of kids in the front yard,' as well as questions like, 'Am I allowed to remain open?'"

The county attorney's office follows up on every complaint if possible, but in some cases it's difficult to take things further because of limited information, according to Lervick.

In other cases information for a follow-up is passed to law enforcement. Another option is to contact people and explain what is and is not a violation.

"I've been tremendously impressed with how our community has been handling it," Lervick said. "We really haven't had a lot of serious issues so far."