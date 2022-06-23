Yellowstone County grapples with inflation as it prepares budget for next fiscal year

Inflation is the watchword as Yellowstone County prepares its budget going into the 2023 fiscal year, which officially begins on July 1.

"If our revenues run at less than half the going rate of inflation, there is only so long that we can make that mathematically work," Kevan Bryan told county commissioners this week.

Bryan is the county's director of finance and he spent the week laying out options for county leaders as they work to build next year's budget in the midst of soaring inflation.

The county draws the bulk of its budget — about 70% — from property tax, which the state increases each year by half a percentage point to adjust for inflation. In total, that property tax base in the coming fiscal year will be roughly $60.1 million, up from $58 million the year before.

The problem is that over the last 12 months inflation hit a 40-year high of 8.6% nationwide at the end of May.

It could have serious ramifications for the county, Bryan said. If the current rate of inflation continues and the county's average growth rate holds, Yellowstone County would lose $7.5 million to inflation over the next five years, he said.

The county's growth rate last year was 2.4%, which is measured by an increase in new homes and buildings, along with improvements to property. That growth of 2.4% means additional property tax revenue for the county, but it's not nearly enough to offset the high rate of inflation, Bryan said.

Additionally, the state has projected that Yellowstone County will receive $1.3 million in marijuana tax revenue, money that will go directly to the county's sheriff's department. County voters in 2021 passed a 3% tax on recreational marijuana products sold in Yellowstone County.

Outside of property tax revenue, services like MetraPark and the county's health insurance fund also represent revenue generators for the county.

For example, Metra will bring in over a $1 million this year — its best financial performance in its 47-year history, said interim-director Tim Goodridge.

The county is on good financial footing but it's clearly facing significant issues, Bryan said.

"While we are in sound financial position, we are challenged by an extraordinary level of inflation, finding and retaining qualified staff and with supply chain issues which restrict our abilities on almost every front," he said.

Bryan has presented three possible options to commissioner as a way to address some of the issues and potential shortfalls created by the looming specter of continued high inflation.

First, Bryan's office suggests that commissioners, working with the Montana Association of Counties, lobby the state Legislature to increase the state-mandated annual half-percentage point growth in its property tax rate to something that better reflects the inflationary challenges faced by county governments.

Specifically, Bryan has calculated a possible sliding scale for property tax rate increases that the Legislature could implement as a way to be more flexible and nimble as the national economy experiences unpredictability.

On a more local level, the county could increase the tax it levies on motor vehicles registered in Yellowstone County. Commissioners have the authority to increase it by up to seven-tenths of a percent but that would require taking it to voters for approval.

The county could also lobby the Legislature to make the change to the motor vehicle tax, which wouldn't need voter approval.

Finally, Bryan pointed to the low reimbursement rates set by the state for state prisoners lodged in county jails. It's an issue both the county and the City of Billings have brought to state leaders as the county jail experiences overcrowding due in part by state prisoners being held in the county jail as they await transfer to the state prison.

Increasing the reimbursement rate would give a small bump to the sheriff department's budget, he said.

