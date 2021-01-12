Yellowstone County health facilities seeing uptick in calls over vaccine confusion

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The hospital receives information every Saturday from DPHHS on what the next week’s shipment could look like. Since December, the hospital has received vaccine shipments every week, which can range from 400 doses to 1,000. Billings Clinic has vaccinated 4,500 people so far. About 1,000 of those have been second doses.

The governor’s changes don’t affect vaccine clinic planning, she said. The infrastructure to carry out phase 1B is ready, but moving forward relies on vaccine availability.

“We’re ready to go, we just need the vaccine to do it,” Green-Cheatwood said.

St. Vincent Healthcare is also offering vaccine clinics to those in the first phase, and those who received their first dose in mid-December are now receiving their second dose, said St. Vincent Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Bush in an email.

Bush said that “vaccine distribution is a rapidly evolving process” and that the hospital is doing its best to “respond to the needs of our community, while remaining in alignment with state guidelines.”

But St. Vincent is ready to offer vaccine clinics during phase 1B and is anticipating the next phase will begin later this month, Bush said.