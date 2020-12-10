Yellowstone County Health Officer extends COVID restrictions through Jan. 31

During a press conference at RiverStone Health on Thursday, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton extended the latest health officer order through Jan. 31, 2021.
The order extends the 25-person limit on gatherings for indoor and outdoor events, and puts a 50% capacity limit on all places of assembly. The previous order went into effect at 5 a.m. Nov. 20.
This story will be updated
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.