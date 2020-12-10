 Skip to main content
Yellowstone County Health Officer extends COVID restrictions through Jan. 31
Yellowstone County Health Officer extends COVID restrictions through Jan. 31

RiverStone press conference

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton is shown at an August 3 press conference updating the COVID-19 situation.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

During a press conference at RiverStone Health on Thursday, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton extended the latest health officer order through Jan. 31, 2021.

The order extends the 25-person limit on gatherings for indoor and outdoor events, and puts a 50% capacity limit on all places of assembly. The previous order went into effect at 5 a.m. Nov. 20.

This story will be updated

