Yellowstone County health officer seeks clarity in law that strips his position of authority

In most of the state, that governing body is either the board of county commissioners or commissioners and city council members in places with a city-county arrangement.

In Yellowstone County, with its interlocal agreement, it means the public health office is overseen by a county and three cities — more than two dozen people who, theoretically, would have to sign off on any kind of order from the public health office.

In practice, Felton wants to know what that will look like. Does authorization mean a majority of the four governing entities have to sign off on an order, or a just a majority of the members who make up the four governing entities?

Maybe the four governing entities create a smaller, single group of its members that would exercise that authority.

"The question is, what is that governing body that House Bill 121 brings into play," Felton said.

The question is on commissioners' minds as well, said commissioner Don Jones. As a commissioner Jones also serves on the public health board.