Yellowstone County health officer seeks clarity in law that strips his position of authority

Keeping one boss happy is hard enough. Trying to do it with two dozen bosses could be impossible.
It's a challenge that Yellowstone County's public health officer John Felton spends time contemplating. The county's public health office exists through an interlocal agreement between the county and its three commissioners, the 11-member Billings City Council, the nine-member Laurel City Council and the city of Broadview.
In the past, these four groups oversaw the public health office, although the authority to issue directives, mandates and public health orders belonged exclusively to the public health officer.
Until this year.
This spring the Montana Legislature passed House Bill 121, a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health orders it spurred, including the closing of bars and restaurants, and mask mandates. The new law transfers the public health officer's authority to the governing body that oversees the public health office.
In other words, in order for the public health officer to issue public health orders, mandates and directives, the officer must first get authorization from the local governing body.
Public health officers retain the responsibility to keep their communities safe and healthy, but no longer have the authority to do it, Felton said.
In most of the state, that governing body is either the board of county commissioners or commissioners and city council members in places with a city-county arrangement.
In Yellowstone County, with its interlocal agreement, it means the public health office is overseen by a county and three cities — more than two dozen people who, theoretically, would have to sign off on any kind of order from the public health office.
In practice, Felton wants to know what that will look like. Does authorization mean a majority of the four governing entities have to sign off on an order, or a just a majority of the members who make up the four governing entities?
Maybe the four governing entities create a smaller, single group of its members that would exercise that authority.
"The question is, what is that governing body that House Bill 121 brings into play," Felton said.
The question is on commissioners' minds as well, said commissioner Don Jones. As a commissioner Jones also serves on the public health board.
Recently, the county sent out notice that it intends to reopen the interlocal agreement in order to define what that authorization will look like and how the interlocal agreement should be structured given the changes made by HB121.
"We've got to get it figured out," he said. "It's advantageous for all of us to figure out how to make this thing work."
Part of the problem is the way the law is written.
Generally, pandemics and the emergency orders associated with them are rare. The day-to-day work of public health is making sure eating and drinking establishments are clean, body art parlors don't carry and spread disease and that septic systems function correctly and cleanly.
Felton worries that the language of HB121, in its efforts to limit the emergency authority of the public health office, inadvertently removes the public health office's authority to carry out its normal daily functions and places it into the hands of its governing bodies.
He described the new law's effect as "swatting a gnat with a sledgehammer."
His concern is that an order to shut down a restaurant actively spreading disease could get caught up in the bureaucracy of the four governing bodies.
"You've gotta take care of public health first," he said.
Should a restaurant or tattoo parlor rack up enough violations or do something egregious enough it would warrant being shut down, Felton said he wouldn't hesitate to do it and that he'd then let the courts figure it out.
"I and the board of health will always default to keeping the public safe," he said.
In the meantime the county is feeling the pressure to redefine the interlocal agreement. Attorneys with the county right now are working to meet with attorneys from the City of Billings to begin the process.
"We just need to figure it out," Jones said.