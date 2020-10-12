New Yellowstone County COVID-19 restrictions take effect Wednesday

Yellowstone County’s health officer announced new restrictions Monday after the county eclipsed 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in a week.
Effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14:
- Restaurants, bars and other establishments that serve food must close inside service at 12:30 a.m.
- Places of worship will be capped at 50% regular capacity.
- There will be no adjustment at this time to restaurant, bar and casino capacity from Gov. Steve Bullock's directive reducing capacity to 75%.
- Public and private gatherings will be limited to 25 people, regardless of ability to physical distancing.
- The group size limitation does not affect people voting in person in the general election.
Support Local Journalism
During a press conference last Monday, Yellowstone County Public Health Officer John Felton said he would issue restrictions immediately if the benchmark was reached. On Friday, the reported cases of COVID-19 reached 598, exceeding the 565 mark indicating 50 cases per 100,000 people, according to a press release from RiverStone Health, the county's public health department.
Felton will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. outlining the new restrictions.
With the new restrictions, group gatherings would be limited to 25 people, regardless of the ability to socially distance, Felton said last Monday. At the time, he said restaurants, bars, and casinos would be capped at 25% regular capacity.
However, during an online townhall meeting with the Billings Chamber of Commerce last Thursday, he said capacity would be reduced to 50%. Places of worship will be capped at 25% capacity, and establishments serving alcoholic beverages will be required to close by 10 p.m.
Felton also encouraged residents to limit the duration of close interactions of six feet or less to 10 minutes and to limit social interactions with non-household members to no more than six people per week.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce stated that businesses will be given time to comply with restrictions, according to the organization's Facebook page.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.