Yellowstone County homicides spike in 2020

By Oct. 4, Billings saw as many criminal homicides in 2020 as any other full calendar year in more than three decades.

FBI data going back to 1985 shows at most 10 homicides in a year reported by the Billings Police Department. The data includes only criminal homicides, and not negligent homicides such as a fatal crash. It also does not include fatal shootings by police, or homicides that took place in the county outside of city limits.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said the cases in 2020 were not directly linked to one another, although some had drug involvement in common.

"At this point the big question has been why the sudden increase in homicides this year," Wooley said in October. "We don't have an answer to that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.