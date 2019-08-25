Residents around Billings are frustrated with the county's new emergency notification system and have complained about missed alerts and being charged an annual subscription rate.
Many pointed to the severe hailstorm that bowled through eastern Yellowstone County earlier this month and the strikingly small number of alerts that went out. But many complaints centered on how difficult CodeRED has been to install and figure out.
User Nicole Yeaman worried that if she can't figure out the system, an elderly user might not be able to, either. She also said it made her wonder about the efficacy of CodeRED itself.
"The whole thing makes me nervous that if I can’t sign up, how seamless (is) the rest of the system," she said by email.
Billings resident Mike Woodring had a similar experience. He signed up for CodeRED when the county first announced it had adopted the program last spring. He downloaded the app to his smartphone, setting it up to receive notifications for severe weather and other community alerts. He also signed up for the text alerts.
"In spite of that, the first warning I received about last Sunday's storm was one broadcast through Charter while my kids were watching TV," he said by email. "I didn't receive any text messages, emails or push notifications via CodeRED. I was at my house in Billings at the time."
Woodring, who has a computer science degree, believes the issues here represent a buggy system, not an underutilized app.
It's become a headache for Yellowstone County officials and city leaders as they encourage residents to sign up and try to explain how the registration process works.
The source of much of the confusion is that there are two ways to register for CodeRED, said K.C. Williams, director of disaster and emergency services for Yellowstone County.
Residents who sign up by going directly to the app store on their smartphones and downloading the CodeRED app end up registering for a generalized version of the service not specifically tied to Yellowstone County. Going that route will also prompt the user to sign up for a $1-a-year weather alert service.
Williams believes this is what's causing the problem.
Instead, residents who sign up through the county's website, even if they're going to the website from their phones, will sign up for the service that's tied directly to Yellowstone County and won't be prompted to buy the annual weather alert service.
By the end of the year, OnSolve, the company that owns CodeRED, will eliminate that $1-a-year charge for all users, Williams said.
"I'm not real happy with that issue," he said.
Earlier this week, Billings Mayor Bill Cole joined in a conference call between Williams, other county officials and representatives from OnSolve. He's been frustrated like everyone else, but said the system can be a great asset for the city and the county.
"No doubt we're just getting started and it'll be a long journey," he said. "But it has the potential to be a powerful tool."
Great Falls has been using CodeRED for a few years, and overall it's been an effective communication tool for the community and has worked pretty well for those who've signed up.
Jeremy Jones, assistant fire chief for Great Falls, said the system's rollout was pretty smooth and that the city has made good use of it.
"It works," he said. "We've used it a lot with the flooding we've had the past couple years."
He acknowledged that the hardest part with CodeRED is getting people to buy in. Effective mass communication works only when you've got a big chunk of a community tied into the alert system, Jones said.
"The biggest hurdle is getting people signed up," he said.
Yellowstone County faces the twin hurdles of not just convincing county residents to sign up for CodeRED but that the system actually works.
Williams is working on a specially crafted information sheet that will be posted on the county's disaster and emergency services website that will hang at prominent places around the county.
The poster will answer frequently asked questions specific to Yellowstone County and how residents here can make best use of the CodeRED notification system. Cole welcomes the move.
"It takes patience and practice to get up to speed on any new technology," Cole said.