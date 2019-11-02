{{featured_button_text}}

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday evening that a suspicious death of a man found in a Ballantine motel has been determined as a homicide.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder stated in a press release Saturday morning that a man was found dead in a room at the Tiger Town Motel on South 16th Road and said that detectives were investigating.

Deputies responded to the room at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning and found the man already deceased, Linder said.

The incident is still under investigation, Linder said in a press release Saturday evening, and noted that officials do not believe there is a public safety issue.

"At this time we do not believe there is a public safety issue and that this is an isolated incident, not random," the release states. "We believe the parties involved have a connection."

Details about the man's identity or the investigation were not released Saturday.

