The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death at the Tiger Town Motel in Ballantine.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder stated in a press release that a man was found dead in a room at the motel on South 16th Road and said that detectives are investigating.
Deputies responded to the room at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning and found the man already deceased, Linder said.
Investigators are applying for a search warrant to continue the investigation, Linder said. Details about the man's identity or the investigation were not released Saturday.