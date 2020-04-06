Yellowstone County is successfully flattening the COVID curve, Felton tells Billings City Council

"Normal is still a little ways away," he said.

It was a glimmer of good news for city officials, who spent the rest of Monday's meeting discussing virus's impact on city finances.

Late last week, the city furloughed nine parking division employees; on Monday it furloughed a part-time municipal court employee. The furloughs are indefinite and they're a move by the city to try and mitigate deeper cuts in the future.

The city closed its downtown parking garages to hourly parking last week after finding in the last two weeks that no one was using them.

City administrator Chris Kukulski told the council that many seasonal positions likely wouldn't be filled this summer in an effort to curb expenses.

Much of Monday night's discussion centered on the public safety mill levy the council has been debating for the last six months. The city is looking at a gap of roughly $4 million to $6 million in its operating budget next year.