Yellowstone County jail employee tests positive for COVID-19

A detention officer at the Yellowstone County jail has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release Friday that the guard last worked at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Sunday.
A second detention officer was sent home by jail commanders Thursday morning shortly after starting his shift, due to a cough, Linder said.
The second officer has been tested, but his results have not yet been returned.
The jail has 444 inmates, according to the roster on the county website.
