Yellowstone County jail employee tests positive for COVID-19
A detention officer at the Yellowstone County jail has tested positive for the new coronavirus. 

Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release Friday that the guard last worked at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Sunday. 

A second detention officer was sent home by jail commanders Thursday morning shortly after starting his shift, due to a cough, Linder said. 

The second officer has been tested, but his results have not yet been returned. 

The jail has 444 inmates, according to the roster on the county website. 

