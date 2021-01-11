Yellowstone County jail inmate dies, autopsy set

An inmate at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility was found unconscious in his cell over the weekend and died later at the hospital, according to Sheriff Mike Linder.

Linder said CPR was performed on the man and he was transported to a Billings hospital, where he died.

Details, including the exact date of the man's death, his age or name would be released later Monday morning in a press release, the sheriff said. Linder said the man was a Department of Corrections inmate.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. A detective with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has been assigned the case.

"There's no evidence it was a suicide attempt or anything like that," Linder said.

Similarly, Linder said there was no early indication the man had been assaulted.

"We're not sure — it must be medical," he said.

