Yellowstone County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana's largest jail has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 among inmates.

One inmate at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, according to RiverStone Health spokeswoman Barbara Schneeman.

The inmate is currently being cared for at a local hospital, according to Sheriff Mike Linder. Linder said he learned of the positive test result Tuesday afternoon and would be following up with RiverStone Health and the jail’s contract medical provider on Wednesday.

Jail staff will continue to screen everyone entering the jail for symptoms of COVID-19 and watch for any newly developed symptoms among inmates and staff. Linder said the inmate was a woman.

Two staff members at the jail tested positive in March. Tuesday's case is the first known positive among inmates.

Among those held in jails, prisons or other secure facilities in the state, two people held at a Gallatin County pre-release center have also tested positive for the disease.