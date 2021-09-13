Yellowstone County judge holds MT Public Defender in contempt, issues fines

It was apparent, Harris said, that the public defender’s office had failed to immediately assign cases to lawyers and that the problem was impeding the flow of justice. As a result, the county jail was overcrowded, justice was moving slower than usual and OPD’s clients were being harmed by loss of time and resources, he said.

“And some are innocent,” Harris said, referring to potential inmates in the jail who may be wrongfully accused, “I don’t want to overlook that.”

The matters of the constitutional right to a speedy trial and adequate defense appeared to be key for Judge Harris at Monday’s hearing.

Not assigning counsel quickly was harming defendants inside the justice system in a number of ways, he pointed out. A lack of bond reduction arguments leading some to languish in jail who could be out in the community; a lack of judge substitution arguments, which must occur within ten days of a judge being assigned to a case; and a lack of meaningful time spent with attorneys before omnibus hearings were all cited by Harris as shortfalls when lawyers are not assigned in a timely manner.