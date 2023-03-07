A Yellowstone County district judge will be stepping down from the bench this summer, and a search is underway to fill the upcoming vacancy.

Judge Michael Moses will retire July 1 after serving as district judge for the 13th Judicial District for nine years, his office confirmed Tuesday. On Monday, the Governor’s Office announced it is accepting application and nominations for Moses’s replacement.

Moses was sworn in as a judge in May 2014 following his appointment by then-Gov. Steve Bullock. Prior to that, he had practiced law in Billings since 1978.

