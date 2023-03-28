Billings business, healthcare and government leaders banded together Tuesday to urge the Yellowstone County Commission not to cut a $1.1 million contract with an agency that supports mental health services aimed at reducing crime.

After hearing comments from more than a half-dozen local leaders, the three commissioners voted unanimously to amend the county’s agreement with Substance Abuse Connect (SAC) instead of axing it.

The Billings-based SAC is a partnership of healthcare, addiction recovery and law enforcement agencies. It is designed to create more efficiencies by connecting area service providers.

Substance Abuse Connect receives county money from the contract and distributes it among seven agencies that help those struggling with mental health issues, substance abuse and homelessness.

The money comes from a $1.3 million mill levy voters approved in 2010 to help pay for mental health services that aid law enforcement.

Last week, commissioners Mark Morse and John Ostlund said they’d support a termination of the contract, both citing concerns about transparency. Commissioner Don Jones opposed ending the contract.

Before the vote Tuesday, Ostlund told SAC Executive Director Zack Terakedis he wants more details on its administrative costs and a spreadsheet showing how it is spending taxpayers’ money.

“I’ve asked for that information and I do intend to get it,” Ostlund said.

Ostlund then offered a compromise. Instead of ending the contract, he suggested amending it to give the commissioners more oversight of spending and more detailed reporting on administrative costs.

Terakedis said about $16,000 of the $1.1 million the agency receives from the contract pays for administrative costs associated with managing and distributing the money. The rest of the county dollars go directly to the Community Crisis Center, the Continuum of Care Diversion Fund, the Homeless Outreach Team, Motivated Addictions Alternative Program, Montana Rescue Mission, Rimrock Foundation and United Way 211.

Terakedis said he was pleased with the commission’s decision because it will allow SAC to finish the first year of the contract, which ends June 30. He then plans to present the uniform data the agency has been collecting from the organizations that received money from the contract. Terakedis said it’ll be the first time the county has had a complete picture of the community’s needs and how they’re being addressed.

“It’s the opportunity we asked for,” he said.