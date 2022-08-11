Yellowstone County leaders finalize formal bid request for companies interested in running MetraPark

The language is settled, the attorney has signed off and Yellowstone County leaders are ready to vote on whether to send out a formal request seeking bids from private groups interested in managing MetraPark.

Commissioners will vote during their Tuesday morning meeting to send out the bid request; they spent Monday and Thursday this week in discussions, finalizing the request and ensuring it accurately represented the county's wants.

The county's request will require companies to demonstrate their experience in managing other similar facilities, their plan for running MetraPark and their proposal for what their compensation should be.

The biggest sticking point likely will be the compensation.

"How much is left for us at the end of the day and how big is the piece of cake they go home with," said Kevan Bryan, the county's finance director.

So far, the two companies to show interest in taking on management at Metra are L.A.-based OVG and ASM Global. The county already has a booking contract with OVG signed last year.

Metra's finances have been at the center of much of the Metra management debate. The facilities are county owned and operated, funded in part through property tax. Overall, MetraPark costs the county roughly $2.5 million to run.

In this fiscal year, MetraPark has drawn in roughly a $1 million in revenue, which offsets the tax dollars that the county puts into the facility.

Commissioners Don Jones and Denis Pitman would like Metra's revenue to cover all the county's expenses so that no tax dollars are spent on the facility. They believe privatized management is the best way to make that happen.

Commissioner John Ostlund has stated that privatized management may be the best option for Metra but so might keeping it under public management. He's argued for an independent third-party expert to study the merits of both.

All three commissioners agree MetraPark's performance this year has been its best in years.

"We've definitely done better," Jones said.

Still, for Jones and Pitman, it's not enough.

As the three worked on finalizing the language for the bids request, Ostlund pushed to make sure it required clear performance benchmarks, using numbers from the 2022 fiscal year as the data by which to measure the incoming group's performance.

Also included in the draft request is language regarding the unionized work staff at Metra; the maintenance crew at the facility is part of Teamsters Local 190.

The county's request will require those companies that respond to state their intentions regarding Metra's unionized labor.

"There's a legal element to this," said Jim Soumas, secretary-treasurer for Teamsters Local 190.

When OVG took over management of Casper, Wyoming's, arena, they reduced the number of full-time positions and increased the number of part-time employees, a move that saved money by reducing positions that carry benefits and higher wages.

By requiring those companies that submit proposals to Yellowstone County to state their intentions regarding Metra's unionized labor, county leaders can learn if similar moves would be used at Metra.

If reducing or eliminating union labor is part of the applicants' plans, that would likely have a chilling effect on county leaders. Jones stated they have no interest in union busting.

It would also complicate contract negotiations between the county and whichever company they might select to take over Metra management. To adjust, reduce or eliminate union labor involves a complex legal process.

Commissioners will vote to release the request at their Tuesday morning meeting. If they approve it, interested parties will have until Sept. 19 to respond. Commissioners will then open the bids at their Sept. 20 meeting.