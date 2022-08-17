Yellowstone County leaders formally request bids from groups interested in running Metra

In a quiet meeting, with little public comment and no debate among officials, Yellowstone County Commissioners voted 2-1 to request bids from private groups interested in managing MetraPark.

Those bids are due back to the county by Sept. 19 where commissioners will open them at their Sept. 20 meeting.

Commissioners Don Jones and Denis Pitman voted to send out the request; commissioner John Ostlund opposed it.

The issue of whether to privatize management at Metra has been bitter and fraught with conflict as the three commissioners debated the best way to move forward. The debate began in public last November.

Jones placed the issue on the agenda of an early November commissioners meeting, catching many in the community by surprise. Jones was seeking to go out to bid with management companies as a way to explore whether it would be a good fit for MetraPark.

Jones first struck on the idea earlier in the fall after visiting with officials in Casper, Wyoming, and Nampa, Idaho, two communities that have a publicly-owned and privately-run arena or events center. Those facilities are both operated by OVG, one of the groups interested in managing MetraPark.

The other company is ASM Global; both are headquartered in L.A.

Eventually, Jones' proposal to go out to bid was rolled back into a formal request for qualifications and information, which is what ASM and OVG submitted to the county at the end of March.

By May, the three commissioners had found no common ground on which to move forward with the two groups' submission after the county's evaluation committee selected ASM Global as the best party with which to negotiate.

A month later, with concerns that the lingering evaluation process could leave the county open to a lawsuit, commissioners scrapped the information-gathering process altogether and opted to move forward with the more formal process of requesting bids.

Ostlund made one last effort in Tuesday's meeting to commission a study looking at the pros and cons of public and private management with a deadline that would run concurrent with the bid process.

Pitman and Jones voted down the idea.

Ostlund has argued that the county should first seek out a third party, one with no financial stake in how Metra is managed, to evaluate the pros and cons of both public and private management of the facility before moving forward.

Tennessee-based Venue Solutions Group, which specializes in studying and evaluating the operations and procedures of event space, performed a study of Metra earlier this year and made a number of recommendations to improve deficiencies in Metra's operations.

Ostlund had wanted to use Venue Solutions Group again to perform the pros and cons study on management options. Pitman argued that the group's study of Metra's operations had already accomplished that.

County finance director Kevan Bryan had recommended that commissioners pause the search for private management, in part because of the evaluation committee's recommendation to continue with ASM.

OVG and ASM Global were the only two groups to respond to the county's request for information and qualifications in the spring; last year, OVG signed a five-year contract with the county to book shows for MetraPark.

As a result, Bryan recommended the commissioners wait until the county was in its final year with the OVG contract before moving forward. The Metra Advisory Board last month voted 6-1 to support waiting.

Bryan reasoned that placing Metra under a booking agreement from one company and a management agreement from another would "significantly diminish the county’s ability to substantially benefit over the next four years."

The recommendation frustrated Jones, who believed Bryan went beyond his scope as finance director. He and Pitman flatly dismissed the recommendation.

Metra's finances have been at the center of much of the Metra management debate. The facilities are county owned and operated, funded in part through property tax. In the past fiscal year, Metra has improved its bottom line by $1 million, the most it's ever improved in a single year.

But the facility draws on $2.5 million it collects through property taxes to operate in the black. Jones and Pitman would like Metra's revenue to cover all the county's expenses so that no tax dollars are spent on the facility. They believe privatized management is the best way to make that happen.

They've gotten full-throated support from the Billings Chamber of Commerce, which has lobbied hard at commissioner meetings and through community forums to move forward quickly with private management.

The chamber is deeply invested in seeing MetraPark perform to its full potential. The events complex brings in visitors year round who stay in local hotels, eat at local restaurants and shop in local stores, generating roughly $150 million in economic activity for the county.

Last year, the chamber worked to highlight the county's master plan process for Metra, which envisioned a completely renovated and updated MetraPark complex.

The publicity campaign was funded by local businesses and launched to get the public involved with envisioning the next iteration of MetraPark given that it would likely carry a hefty price tag and require the county to seek millions of dollars in bonds through a vote with county residents.

But once the debate over Metra management flared up last November, the master plan process and its accompanying publicity campaign quickly receded to the background and disappeared.

There's been little talk over the last few months of the master plan, and the acrimony that's colored the discussions of exploring management privatization at MetraPark this year seems to have overshadowed the optimism county officials felt last summer.