Yellowstone County looks to state for COVID-19 mandate enforcement resources

Felton, who participated in an online roundtable discussion hosted by the Billings Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, discussed the walk back of some of those orders.

"What comes next after giving us all a chance to do our part? Really what we're talking about is then we do go into more onerous restrictions in terms of capacity because we have got to slow down the congregation of people," Felton said.

The county attorney’s office can cite individuals or businesses that violate directives and county health officer orders. In order to do that, an investigation must be done, which would usually be lead by an agency like the Billings Police Department, said Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito during the roundtable meeting.

After the investigation, an attorney would be assigned to the case and could decide if a violation occurred. After that, the attorney could file a charge and a business would be given notice to appear in Yellowstone County Justice Court.

However, due to limitations caused by COVID-19, it would take about 30 to 90 days for the individual to appear in court. Attorneys must prove a case through factual evidence, no matter what the violation is.

