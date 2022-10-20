Yellowstone County looks to what's next after restraining order blocks Metra privatization

Yellowstone County will file a formal response next week to the temporary restraining order issued on Friday that bars county commissioners from continuing their process of possibly privatizing management at MetraPark.

The response comes ahead of the scheduled Nov. 30 Yellowstone County District Court hearing to resolve the matter.

The restraining order, filed last week by Billings attorney Gene Jarussi and granted on Friday by District Court Judge Rod Souza, halted the county's bid process that sought a contract to turn over operation of MetraPark to private company.

Don Jones, one of the three county commissioners and chairman of the commissioners board, declined to comment on other options open to the county until the legal process moves a little further forward, he said. Jones was the main driver in exploring privatization.

Jeana Lervick, the chief in-house deputy county attorney for Yellowstone County, said she's hopeful for a quick resolution.

"Yellowstone County is looking forward to a hearing on the merits of the recently filed (temporary restraining order) by Mr. Jarussi regarding the Metra," Lervick said in a statement. "The filings made contain erroneously drawn conclusions regarding a process that has been very well publicized over the past several months, and the County is anxious for the opportunity to address Mr. Jarussi’s concerns."

The motion for a TRO was filed by Jarussi, who believes the process used by county commissioners to explore privatizing management at MetraPark has been so corrupted that it should be stopped entirely.

The process "has been tainted by violations of the Montana Constitution and law, misrepresentations and collusion," Jarussi wrote in the request. "This faulty and unreliable process should be halted immediately."

OVG and ASM Global, both L.A.-based events and venue management companies, submitted bids last month. A committee of business leaders and county employees had been in the process of evaluating those bids.

That process is now stopped for the next month and half until the hearing with Judge Souza.

"We understand the court’s need to focus on the many issues before it, so while we would prefer putting these issues to rest now, we are anxious to tackle them this November," Lervick said.