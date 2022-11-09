Yellowstone County moved deliberately slow in counting election returns

The first batch of results from Tuesday's election in Yellowstone County wasn't posted until the wee small hours of Wednesday morning.

The first — and error-free bulk of the results — was posted at 1:31 a.m., hours after initial results are traditionally released by the county. Typically, early results are posted shortly after polls close at 8 p.m. and then are updated throughout the night as election workers continue to count.

Kevin Gillen, interim-elections administrator for Yellowstone County, was unapologetic in his deliberate approach; he wanted the count to be methodical and accurate.

"I was being as slow as I needed to be because you only have one shot," Gillen said.

Gillen, a retired Yellowstone County attorney, was appointed interim elections chief at the beginning of October following Bret Rutherford's departure from the position. Along with Gillen was the county's newly hired election administrator Ginger Aldrich, who will take over after the election.

Rutherford, who had been elections administrator for the county since 2010, decided earlier this fall it was time to step away. Rutherford's last day was Oct. 7, which for Gillen meant a month to get a handle on how the county runs elections.

It wasn't completely foreign — along with working as county attorney, Gillen spent two decades serving as poll manager overseeing poll workers. But with just 30 days in the election office, Gillen was content taking his time on election night to make sure the entire process of handling returns and counting votes was handled correctly.

And while the process might have been more deliberately paced than in the past, it was also pleasantly smooth. Gillen credits that to the professional elections office staff and the many trained poll workers assisting on Tuesday.

Lines for in-person voters at MetraPark were significant for a midterm, but not as sizable as the number of voters who showed up in 2018, the last midterm election, Gillen said.

In Montana, polls close at 8 p.m.; anyone in line by 8 p.m. must to stay in line in order to vote. On Tuesday night, lines were moderately long and the last voter left the MetraPark polling station by 9:15 p.m.

"We had anticipated the press of business," Gillen said.

The staff was prepared for the number of voters who arrived and moved them through relatively quickly, he said.

The elections staff will now turn its attention to provisional ballots and write-in votes. Provisional ballots are cast by voters who believe they are registered to vote but received no ballot in the mail, or showed up to a polling location and found they weren't on the rolls.

Election judges then take those provisional ballots and review voter records to decide whether those ballots were indeed cast by county residents registered to vote.

Those ballots will be counted on Monday along with write-in votes. Denis Pitman, who registered as a write-in candidate to hold on to his seat on the county commission, had submitted 30 variants of his name that, should they be written on the ballot, would count as a vote.

Pitman lost his race on Tuesday to Mark Morse, who had beat Pitman in the June primary. Morse received 41,077 votes for 89.4% of the votes cast. Write-in candidates received 4,871 votes, 10.6 %. Presumably most of the write-in votes went to Pitman.

Election judges will start the process on Monday of reading the names written in on each of those ballots and counting them if their eligible.