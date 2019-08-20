Having recently returned from the D-Day reenactment in Normandy, the 1944 C-47 aircraft Miss Montana will join the Yellowstone County Museum’s 65th anniversary exhibit “How We Got Here,” a history of western transportation, with a two-day exhibit of classic vehicles that brought our ancestors to the Yellowstone Valley. The fundraiser will take place in and around a hangar at Edwards Jet Center on Friday-Saturday, Sept. 6-7.
Friday's event will feature museum and exhibit tours, dancing to live music by Cooper and the Crowd Thinners with Kristie Ostlund and hors d’oeuvres. The party will culminate with an auction of experiences such as accommodations for six in the Caribbean island of St. Croix and a chauffeured ride in a vintage car to the Edgar Bar for an evening of fine dining. The event will start at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the exhibit will be free for the public to view from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food and beverages will be for sale onsite. Saturday participants may also purchase rides in a vintage stagecoach.
In addition to Miss Montana, other vintage vehicles featured in the exhibit include the iconic Wells Fargo stagecoach, a working replica of the world’s first practical automobile — the 1888 Benz motor wagon, an 1886 buggy, motor vehicles from the early 1900s and vintage motorcycles.
On both days, parking is available in the airport’s short-term parking lot. Tickets will be validated at the museum for free parking.
Funds raised during the event benefit YCM's education outreach program which provides children and youth in our community with historical perspectives and an appreciation of the importance of preservation, according to a news release from organizers.
Tickets to the Friday event cost $75. Various levels of sponsorship are also available. To purchase tickets, call 256-6811.
For more information, go to ycmhistory.org.