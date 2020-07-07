Yellowstone County officials ask Daines to protect public health resources

Four coronavirus patients were hospitalized at St. Vincent as of Monday, and they are not in the intensive care unit, Elkin said. With other patients included, the hospital hovers around 150 patients out of the 235 beds available. There is still capacity in the hospital’s ICU, Elkin said.

St. Vincent is performing a normal number of elective surgeries, Elkin said. Billings Clinic may scale back its elective surgeries, topping at about 105% of the hospital’s elective surgery volume, Ellner said.

Steve Arveschoug, executive director of the Big Sky Economic Development also acknowledged the virus’ impact on the county’s economic health, especially in the hospitality and entertainment industries. Coronavirus relief funds, including extending the Paycheck Protection Program, will be helpful, he said, but he added that investing in an infrastructure that helps new job growth will be important.

“It really feels like we’ve been on a roller coaster, and the operator refuses to shut it down so we can get off,” Arveschoug said.

Many are doing their part to make a difference during the pandemic, Cole said, but voiced the concern of keeping future generations in mind.