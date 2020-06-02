Yellowstone County on track to break primary voting record by 10,000 ballots

Mail-in voting is what 33-year-old Joel Lankutis prefers. Lankutis dropped his ballot off at the downtown courthouse Tuesday morning and was quickly on his way out the door. "I can have it at home, I'll look up stuff on the internet, do research. Everything at my convenience. I'll wait and don't mark the bubble until I really feel like I've vetted it out," he said, adding that he generally prefers hand-delivering his ballot on Election Day in case any late developments change his mind.

On the other side of the issue is 69-year-old Rod Kimmell. While some people prefer the voting ritual of stepping into a booth and making a choice, Kimmell said outside the MetraPark Box Office that he likes voting in person compared to mail-in voting because he feels the former ensures authentic results.

"I think there's too much of a chance to cheat. I took my wife's and then mine. I know it's mine, but how many people are doing extra for other people?" Kimmel said. "I'm used to going to the polls, but this is the way they've got it set up. What are you going to do? I don't agree with it, but on the other hand I'm just one person."

Another person at MetraPark was 58-year-old Eric Blair. Having recently moved to Laurel from Sweet Grass County, Blair showed to register to vote.