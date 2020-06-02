Yellowstone County on track to break primary voting record by 10,000 ballots

Yellowstone County will set a new record for voting in a primary election.
The record was already well shattered by late Tuesday morning when Yellowstone County Election Administrator Bret Rutherford put the total number of ballots submitted so far at 50,000.
The previous record number of ballots in a primary election was 43,000 in 2016, Rutherford said.
By the time everything had been tallied, Rutherford guessed that the county could finish with between 52,000 and 53,000 ballots returned. A general election for president normally sees about 70,000 ballots returned in the county, Rutherford said.
There are about 96,189 registered voters in Yellowstone County, according to numbers from Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton's office.
Rutherford said about 16,000 ballots were tallied Monday, and people watching results could expect large voting results numbers to drop at about 8 p.m.
After that, he said, patience would be needed. He expected the county would still be processing ballots after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The reason for the slower turn-around is the social distancing Rutherford said was implemented for ballot counting.
Volunteers and others processing ballots need to maintain social distancing as part of precautions against COVID-19. COVID-19 is what led to the all mail-in ballot election in the first place.
In a normal year vote counters are generally side-by-side and in the same room. This election Rutherford said people were spaced out between multiple rooms in the Yellowstone County Courthouse. Finding the space was tricky because he said business was also continuing as usual at the courthouse Tuesday.
This election was further complicated by social distancing, as employees also needed to maintain appropriate distances while stuffing envelopes to be mailed out to voters. This was Montana’s first all-mail primary election, and Rutherford said 12 employees at the Yellowstone County Elections Office stuffed nearly 86,000 envelopes under social distancing conditions.
The process wasn't completed perfectly; some voters reported they were missing ballots in their envelopes.
“There were about 100 where there was an instance of only one Democrat and one Republican, or one Republican and two Green Party or any other kind of combination that you can have with a three-party election," Rutherford said, " And that’s a very, very, very small percentage of what we put together,” he said.
Rutherford said he was aware of only two that were mailed out completely empty.
The office mailed ballots to registered Yellowstone County voters during the first week of May.
Tammy Pitcher, a resident of Yellowstone County for 20 years, opened her election envelope in the last week of May and found two Republican ballots, one Green Party ballot and no Democratic Party ballot. Her husband, Bob Pitcher, opened his envelope Tuesday to find the same combination.
Both received and submitted their ballots at the main elections office at the Yellowstone County Courthouse.
"I just thought it was kind of strange the way that things were handled, especially with the climate the way that it is right now," she said.
With all mail-in voting for this election, voters who did not submit their ballots by mail arrived at their polling places Tuesday needing only to slip their ballot into a ballot box. At MetraPark for example, people who had a ballot to fill out could do so in a polling booth, which was then wiped down and cleaned afterward by volunteers.
For the day of the primary election, and through 8 p.m., late registration and ballot replacement were also held at MetraPark Arena.
The sprawling voting operation that's usually at Metra's Montana Pavilion was shrunk down this year and fit into the box office outside the First Interstate Arena. The pavilion remains reserved for people who are either homeless or in a domestic violence situation and in need of a place to isolate while they have COVID-19 or pending test results.
Mail-in voting is what 33-year-old Joel Lankutis prefers. Lankutis dropped his ballot off at the downtown courthouse Tuesday morning and was quickly on his way out the door. "I can have it at home, I'll look up stuff on the internet, do research. Everything at my convenience. I'll wait and don't mark the bubble until I really feel like I've vetted it out," he said, adding that he generally prefers hand-delivering his ballot on Election Day in case any late developments change his mind.
On the other side of the issue is 69-year-old Rod Kimmell. While some people prefer the voting ritual of stepping into a booth and making a choice, Kimmell said outside the MetraPark Box Office that he likes voting in person compared to mail-in voting because he feels the former ensures authentic results.
"I think there's too much of a chance to cheat. I took my wife's and then mine. I know it's mine, but how many people are doing extra for other people?" Kimmel said. "I'm used to going to the polls, but this is the way they've got it set up. What are you going to do? I don't agree with it, but on the other hand I'm just one person."
Another person at MetraPark was 58-year-old Eric Blair. Having recently moved to Laurel from Sweet Grass County, Blair showed to register to vote.
"I need to get my voice heard," he said. "That's the only voice we have."
Blair said normally he mails his ballot in because of how quickly he can take care of it. "You fill it out, take 10, 15 minutes, put a stamp on it, put it in the mailbox and you're good to go."
Mailing a ballot in is also the preference of 68-year-old Dee Neiter. Neiter said this time around she and her husband had let it slip by because of all the work they've been doing around their home. She said she saw something in the Billings Gazette about voting and that reminded them to get it done.
The biggest issue with getting her ballot in Tuesday was the sprawling series of road and sidewalk construction zones throughout downtown Billings she and her husband had to navigate.
"We weren't sure of parking, so my husband's outside waiting," she said. "You better at least know your way around Billings to maneuver."
