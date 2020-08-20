Yellowstone County opts for all-mail presidential election in November

With the pandemic still surging in Yellowstone — the county had half of the state's new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — holding an all-mail vote this fall made sense to county officials.

In fact, last month county elections officials and the Montana Association of Counties called for the option to hold the vote by mail, raising ethical concerns about crowds gathering at polling places in a pandemic.

Ballots for November's election will be mailed Oct. 9 to every registered voter in the county. Those who want to vote in person may go to the county election office beginning Oct. 2 and fill out their ballot there.

To ensure the integrity of the vote, the elections office voids the mailed ballots of those voters who visit the elections office to fill out their ballot in person, Rutherford added.