The Salvation Army invites parents of children in kindergarten through sixth grade to go to the organization’s office located at 2100 Sixth Ave. N. to apply for its Dress-A-Child program.
The Salvation Army of Yellowstone County's Dress-A-Child program began in the 1980s as an effort to provide warm clothing to children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade. Parents provide transportation for their children to a Billings Walmart location early in the morning on designated weekends in November and December. Then, volunteers take the children shopping to buy $125 worth of clothing per child.
Parents may apply from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday through Oct. 8.
Parents will need to take photo identification for adults and birth certificates, Social Security cards, school identification cards or Medicaid cards as identification for children. Parents also need to bring a piece of mail as a proof of address for Yellowstone County residence. There are no income restrictions this year. Foster parents are encouraged to apply and can bring in proof of their foster placement.
Priority will be given to children who have never been dressed through the Dress-A-Child program. After parents apply, they will receive a letter in the mail that will tell them if their child or children have been chosen. If chosen, the letter will tell parents the location and date of their child’s shopping spree.
The Salvation Army is hoping to dress 250 kids this year, according to a press release from the organization.