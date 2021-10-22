 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yellowstone County property tax bills get a new look

Yellowstone County property tax bills get a new look

Starting Oct. 27, Yellowstone County will mail out the 2021 Real Estate Tax Bills. The property tax bills will have a new look this year. Instead of the tri-fold pressure sealed tax bill that property owners have been receiving for more than 20 years, the tax bills will now come in a standard envelope.

Taxpayers will notice additional information printed on the bill. For example, the bills will now list each mill levy amount that their tax dollars get distributed to. On the back of the tax bill, they will see a visual of the percentages, per category, of these dollars shown in a colored pie chart as well as in written form.

Taxpayers with questions about the new bills can call Sherry Long, the Yellowstone County Treasurer/Assessor/Supt. Of Schools at (406) 256-2801.

2021 Real Estate tax bill front

The Yellowstone County 2021 Real Estate tax bills have a new look this year.
2021 Real Estate tax bill rear

The Yellowstone County 2021 Real Estate tax bills have a new look this year.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News