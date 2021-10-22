Yellowstone County property tax bills get a new look

Starting Oct. 27, Yellowstone County will mail out the 2021 Real Estate Tax Bills. The property tax bills will have a new look this year. Instead of the tri-fold pressure sealed tax bill that property owners have been receiving for more than 20 years, the tax bills will now come in a standard envelope.

Taxpayers will notice additional information printed on the bill. For example, the bills will now list each mill levy amount that their tax dollars get distributed to. On the back of the tax bill, they will see a visual of the percentages, per category, of these dollars shown in a colored pie chart as well as in written form.

Taxpayers with questions about the new bills can call Sherry Long, the Yellowstone County Treasurer/Assessor/Supt. Of Schools at (406) 256-2801.

