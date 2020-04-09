Yellowstone County pulls plug on Metra paving project during COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A $1.8 million paving and utility project for a parking lot at MetraPark has been put on hold by Yellowstone County Commissioners amid concerns of how COVID-19 could affect the county's financial security.

It was disappointing news to the businesses bidding for the project and something of a surprise. The project, which had come in $650,000 under the set budget, had the support of the county's engineering consultant and one commissioner, John Ostlund.

"You got a heck of a deal," Scott Aspenleider, owner of Performance Engineering and the county's engineering consultant, told the three county commissioners. "You're not going to get a price like this again in all likelihood."

The job was to repave what's known as the Carnival Lot at MetraPark and in the process update the water and electrical utility lines beneath the asphalt. FirstMark Construction and its subcontractors had entered the lowest bid.

But it wasn't just the price tag that had helped garner support for the project; the contractors and Ostlund saw it as a way to help county residents keep working as the local job market remains uncertain amid COVID-19 concerns.

"I'm betting on America," Ostlund said. "I think it's time we put our citizens to work."