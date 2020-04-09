Yellowstone County pulls plug on Metra paving project during COVID-19 pandemic

A $1.8 million paving and utility project for a parking lot at MetraPark has been put on hold by Yellowstone County Commissioners amid concerns of how COVID-19 could affect the county's financial security.
It was disappointing news to the businesses bidding for the project and something of a surprise. The project, which had come in $650,000 under the set budget, had the support of the county's engineering consultant and one commissioner, John Ostlund.
"You got a heck of a deal," Scott Aspenleider, owner of Performance Engineering and the county's engineering consultant, told the three county commissioners. "You're not going to get a price like this again in all likelihood."
The job was to repave what's known as the Carnival Lot at MetraPark and in the process update the water and electrical utility lines beneath the asphalt. FirstMark Construction and its subcontractors had entered the lowest bid.
But it wasn't just the price tag that had helped garner support for the project; the contractors and Ostlund saw it as a way to help county residents keep working as the local job market remains uncertain amid COVID-19 concerns.
"I'm betting on America," Ostlund said. "I think it's time we put our citizens to work."
Jeremiah McGee from FirstMark was going to be the project manager on the job, which would have involved more than a dozen subcontractors and companies. He estimated that roughly $700,000 would have been spent on labor costs, money that goes straight back into the local economy in the form of rent payments, groceries, taxes and other necessities, he said.
Commissioner Don Jones voted against moving forward and Commissioner Denis Pitman joined him.
"There's a fiduciary responsibility for me as a county commissioner," he said. "My responsibility is to make sure the county remains whole."
He acknowledged the paving project was budgeted and the money was there for it. In fact, it had been planned to be done in time for this summer's MontanaFair, something all three commissioners hope will still happen.
But the county's various sources of revenue feel uncertain right now, Jones said. The Metra isn't running shows currently and Jones isn't sure how many county residents might default on their property tax payments later this year.
Rather than spend the $1.8 million on the paving project he figured it could wait.
"I think it's smart to hold onto that money," he said.
But he's still hopeful the county can put people to work. Commissioners voted earlier this year to tear down the grandstand after a study showed the building was unsafe. The demolition project wasn't budgeted for, Jones said, and it'll need to happen sooner rather than later for public safety.
He also pointed out that the money not spent on the Carnival Lot could be redirected to the grandstand's demolition, which is estimated to cost up to $2 million.
"We're going to put some people to work on that," Jones said. "That should be our priority."
