Yellowstone County reaches 28 deaths with latest COVID-19 victim

A Yellowstone County man in his 60s died early Wednesday at a hospital, making him the 28th COVID-19 related death in the county.
The man's death was announced in a RiverStone Health press release issued at about 10 a.m.
His death has yet to be reflected on the state's case mapping website. The statewide death total from COVID-19 is now at 66.
Tuesday there were 52 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Yellowstone County, including nine in ICU and seven on ventilators. Of those hospitalized, 31 were Yellowstone County residents, according to RiverStone Health.
The Richland County Health Department in Sidney announced Wednesday morning the county's second death in a week. The most recent person to die is a woman in her 80s.
The first death in Richland County was a woman in her 80s who died July 28th. The county had five active cases Wednesday morning and more than 30 contacts were being monitored.
Yellowstone County has now had 24 people die since July 6. County Health Officer John Felton said Tuesday during a press conference that 17 deaths in the county were residents of senior living facilities, including 15 from an outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care.
“We can’t imagine the sadness that the deceased’s family and friends are experiencing and we offer our heartfelt condolences,” Felton said in the Wednesday morning press release about the county's most recent COVID-19 death. “Only five days into August and our community has said goodbye to two people whose loss will be forever felt. Let’s resolve to do all we can to prevent more COVID-19 illness and death by following the 3 Ws – wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.”
The county had 25 of the 115 new cases reported by the state Wednesday morning. There are 593 active COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County and 1,544 active cases statewide.
Yellowstone County has had 1,144 of the state's 4,429 testing confirmed COVID-19 cases since March. More than 850 of those cases were confirmed by testing in July.
The presence of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County was directly cited by Carbon County Public Health Officer Dr. Bill George in a July 28 COVID-19 update published online in which he explained why he intended to propose the county Board of Health mandate mask wearing even below Governor Steve Bullock's threshold of four active cases.
George listed several reasons for his support of the broader mask mandate in Carbon County. He pointed to emerging evidence, including from the CDC, about the efficacy of masks in reducing the spread of COVID-19. George also described the high number of local cases contact tracing had connected to what he described as a "surging" Yellowstone County.
Felton, in Yellowstone County, announced on July 16 that 13 counties and two reservations, had cases connected to Yellowstone County.
George also argued that testing delays make active case counts unreliable in real time and therefore put an unrealistic expectation on businesses to be able to remain up to date on mitigation measures dependent on those numbers.
Earlier in the update George said Montana was at "crisis capacity level for testing ability" and that delayed result times were impeding contact tracing and isolation.
"This means we must rely even more on our other preventative measures--keeping our distance from others, washing and sanitizing hands, wearing a face covering, keeping frequently touched surfaces clean and staying home if you feel sick."
Monday, Carbon County issued a Public Health Order in alignment with George's recommendation, meaning the general guidelines of Bullock's masking order remain in effect in the county until public health determines otherwise, as opposed to when the county drops below four active cases.
Carbon County had 12 active cases Wednesday morning.
The 25 new cases in Yellowstone County reported Wednesday morning include a boy between the ages of 10 and 19, a girl between the ages of 10 and 19, two men in their 20s, two women in their 20s, four women in their 30s, two men in their 30s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, two men in their 50s, two men in their 60s, two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s.
The Yellowstone County Unified Health Command operates an online COVID-19 dashboard showing the status of various public health categories and functions related to COVID-19. The dashboard uses three different colors to indicate status. Green means operating at expected/normal capacity. Yellow means "Needs beginning to outpace capacity" and red means "stressed operations/critical concerns."
The dashboard statuses, last updated Tuesday, are as follows:
- Health Department Capacity, defined as having sufficient staff for COVID-19 monitoring and follow-up, was in yellow status.
- Case Investigation, defined as the ability to manage investigations and contact tracing for all COVID-19 positive results, was in yellow status.
- Testing Capacity, defined as staff and supplies to screen and test all individuals recommended for COVID-19 testing, was in yellow status.
- Health care System Capacity, defined as sufficient hospital staff, beds, and equipment to treat patients with COVID-19 and all other patients safely, was in yellow status.
- Disease Surveillance, defined as monitoring emergency department visits for respiratory symptoms, was in green status.
- Regional impact, defined as active COVID-19 cases in UHC's regional service area including surrounding counties, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, was in yellow status.
This story will be updated.
