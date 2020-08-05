Yellowstone County reaches 28 deaths with latest COVID-19 victim

Felton, in Yellowstone County, announced on July 16 that 13 counties and two reservations, had cases connected to Yellowstone County.

George also argued that testing delays make active case counts unreliable in real time and therefore put an unrealistic expectation on businesses to be able to remain up to date on mitigation measures dependent on those numbers.

Earlier in the update George said Montana was at "crisis capacity level for testing ability" and that delayed result times were impeding contact tracing and isolation.

"This means we must rely even more on our other preventative measures--keeping our distance from others, washing and sanitizing hands, wearing a face covering, keeping frequently touched surfaces clean and staying home if you feel sick."

Monday, Carbon County issued a Public Health Order in alignment with George's recommendation, meaning the general guidelines of Bullock's masking order remain in effect in the county until public health determines otherwise, as opposed to when the county drops below four active cases.

Carbon County had 12 active cases Wednesday morning.