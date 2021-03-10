Yellowstone County reflects on year of COVID-19; cases trending downward

About 6,000 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered and second doses are being provided starting this week at the Shrine Auditorium. Last week, the county received its first allocation of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Felton said.

In total, around 47,504 vaccine doses have been given in the county, while 19,409 are considered fully immunized. Vaccinating more than 70% of the county's population is expected to slow the spread of the virus, but so far, only about 20% of the county's population are considered immune either through vaccinations or prior infection.

This week, the county started offering rapid COVID-19 molecular testing for travelers who need a negative test before leaving to certain destinations, Felton said. It costs $111 and appointments can be made through RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic by calling 406-247-3382. These tests are not accepted by the state of Hawaii, Felton said.