Yellowstone County reflects on year of COVID-19; cases trending downward

A month before Yellowstone County confirmed its first case of COVID-19 last year on March 13, the county's health officials met to plan for the eventual arrival of the virus.
A year later, nearly 16,500 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, at least 1,074 have been hospitalized, and 240 residents have died, said Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton during a press conference Wednesday.
By comparison, during a typical year the county sees 1,100 confirmed cases of influenza, and five deaths. COVID-19 accounted for 15 times the number of cases and 45 times the number of deaths of influenza.
"Each of these deaths is deeply felt. These are not abstract numbers," Felton said.
November and December saw the most cases in the county, with Billings Clinic and St. Vincent caring for around 152 COVID-19 patients per day. The county also averaged around 170 new cases per day.
But cases are trending down, Felton said, and are the lowest the county has seen since June.
In February, RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services started a free communitywide COVID-19 vaccination clinic at MetraPark.
About 6,000 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered and second doses are being provided starting this week at the Shrine Auditorium. Last week, the county received its first allocation of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Felton said.
In total, around 47,504 vaccine doses have been given in the county, while 19,409 are considered fully immunized. Vaccinating more than 70% of the county's population is expected to slow the spread of the virus, but so far, only about 20% of the county's population are considered immune either through vaccinations or prior infection.
This week, the county started offering rapid COVID-19 molecular testing for travelers who need a negative test before leaving to certain destinations, Felton said. It costs $111 and appointments can be made through RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic by calling 406-247-3382. These tests are not accepted by the state of Hawaii, Felton said.
In January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an order that requires air passengers to test three days before arriving in the United States from a another country.
This story will be updated.