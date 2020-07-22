Yellowstone County reports 19th COVID-19 related death

“The loss of another Yellowstone County person to this terrible disease affects all of us in our community,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO. “Our hearts go out to this man’s family and friends. I urge everyone to honor the memory of those we have lost by doing everything possible to prevent more people from becoming ill: Wear masks in public, wash your hands often, keep at least six feet away from people not in your household, and stay home if you are ill.”