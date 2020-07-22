Yellowstone County reports 19th COVID-19 related death
topical alert top story

Yellowstone County reports 19th COVID-19 related death

{{featured_button_text}}
RiverStone Health COVID-19 testing

Susan Lehman instructs a person how to swab inside their nose during a COVID-19 testing event at MetraPark on Saturday, July 11.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

Another COVID-19 related death occurred Tuesday in Yellowstone County.

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, reports that a man in his 60s passed away Tuesday at his home.

To protect the privacy of the deceased and his family, RiverStone Health will release no further information.

This most recent death in Yellowstone County is reflected on today’s state COVID-19 tracking map. This man’s death brings the county’s total deaths related to COVID-19 to 19.

“The loss of another Yellowstone County person to this terrible disease affects all of us in our community,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO. “Our hearts go out to this man’s family and friends. I urge everyone to honor the memory of those we have lost by doing everything possible to prevent more people from becoming ill: Wear masks in public, wash your hands often, keep at least six feet away from people not in your household, and stay home if you are ill.”

To date, 756 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 482 cases were active as of Wednesday.

0
0
1
10
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News