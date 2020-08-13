Yellowstone County reports 32nd COVID-19 death; county reports 37 new cases for 546 active

A man in his 60s died at a Yellowstone County hospital Wednesday as a result of COVID-19, RiverStone Health announced Thursday morning.
His death was described by RiverStone in a press release as COVID-19 related.
The man's death is the 32nd in the county, of which 28 have come since July 6. Of those deaths, 30 have been people over the age of 60 and 16 have been residents of Canyon Creek Memory Care.
The county has had a total of 1,424 cases.
Across the state, 81 people have died of COVID-19 out of 5,407 confirmed cases and 3,937 are considered recovered.
In the United States, 166,100 people have died of COVID-19 out of more than 5.2 million cases.
The county also added an additional 37 new cases Thursday morning to bring its active total to 546 of the state's 1,389 active cases, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The active cases Thursday marked a drop of more than 100 from the previous day, when the state's case mapping website reported 652 active cases in the county.
Yellowstone County has added 452 cases over the last two weeks including Thursday, or about 32 cases a day.
Over the previous two-week period stretching from July 30 to July 16, the county added 375 cases, or about 26 a day.
Yellowstone County also added 75 cases Wednesday, but RiverStone Health Public Information Officer Barbara Schneeman said that due to an electronic reporting error, about 61 of those were previously unreported cases from the first 10 days of August.
Overall the state reported 142 new cases Thursday, including 13 in Big Horn County, which has the second-highest number of active cases with 189. Fourteen people have died of COVID-19 in Big Horn County.
Wednesday morning there were 44 people hospitalized in Yellowstone County because of COVID-19. Statewide that number was at 97, before it climbed to 101 Thursday morning.
The Yellowstone County Unified Health Command operates an online COVID-19 dashboard showing the status of various public health categories and functions related to COVID-19.
The dashboard uses three different colors to indicate status. Green means "operating at expected/normal capacity." Yellow means "needs beginning to outpace capacity" and red means "stressed operations/critical concerns."
The dashboard was last updated Wednesday, Aug. 12, with the following statuses:
- Health Department Capacity, defined as having sufficient staff for COVID-19 monitoring and follow-up, was in yellow status.
- Case Investigation, defined as the ability to manage investigations and contact tracing for all COVID-19 positive results, was in yellow status.
- Testing Capacity, defined as staff and supplies to screen and test all individuals recommended for COVID-19 testing, was in yellow status.
- Healthcare System Capacity, defined as sufficient hospital staff, beds, and equipment to treat patients with COVID-19 and all other patients safely, was in yellow status.
- Disease Surveillance, defined as monitoring emergency department visits for respiratory symptoms, was in green status.
- Regional Impact, defined as active COVID-19 cases in UHC's regional service area including surrounding counties, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, was in yellow status.
Additional counties reporting new cases Wednesday morning include: Gallatin with 12 (41 active), Phillips with 11 (64 active), Missoula with 10 (111 active), Dawson with seven (14 active), Flathead with seven (49 active), Valley with seven (12 active), Glacier with fie (16 active), Lewis and Clark with five (55 active), Rosebud with five (35 active), Fergus with four (11 active), Beaverhead with three (10 active), Cascade with three (58 active), Park with three (six active), Carbon with two (13 active), Granite with one (12 active), Lincoln with one (nine active), Ravalli with one (12 active), Richland with one (three active), Roosevelt with one (five active), Sanders with one (two active), Silver Bow with one (24 active) and Stillwater with one (eight active).
