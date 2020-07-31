Yellowstone County reports another COVID-19 death; Big Horn County reports 4 deaths in 24 hours

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another Yellowstone County resident has died due to COVID-19, with Big Horn County reporting four deaths in 24 hours.

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, confirmed that a woman in her 80s died at a Yellowstone County hospital on July 26. As of Friday in the county, there were 39 new cases, 605 active cases, and 26 deaths recorded.

Sixteen residents of senior care facilities in the county, including 15 residents of Canyon Creek Memory Care, have added to the significant case growth in July.

Big Horn County reported its ninth death due to COVID-19 Thursday evening. The woman in her 70s who was hospitalized prior to her death represents the fourth death in the county within 24 hours, according to county public information officer, Rhonda Johnson. Eight new cases were reported in the county Thursday and 11 new cases were reported Friday morning. There are 196 active cases.