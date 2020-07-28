Yellowstone County reports another death; 5 deaths reported statewide in Montana

A man in his 40s in Yellowstone County died of COVID-19 at his home Sunday, RiverStone Health announced Tuesday morning.
He was the first person in their 40s in Yellowstone County to die of COVID-19, according to Yellowstone County public health officer John Felton.
The Yellowstone County man's death was described by RiverStone health in a press release as a "COVID-19 related death."
The Yellowstone County man's death was one of five deaths reported in the state Tuesday morning, which brings the statewide death total to 52.
Deaths were also reported in Custer County, Gallatin County and Lincoln County. Yellowstone County has had 23 people die of COVID-19, more than three times the number of deaths in any other Montana county. The county with the second most deaths is Toole County with six.
The death reported by Gallatin City-County Health Department was not immediately reflected on the state's website, meaning the statewide COVID-19 death total is 52 people but the state's website only showed 51 deaths Tuesday morning.
Two of the other four deaths were in Custer County, Public Health Officer Chelsea Jerke confirmed. In a press release from Custer County/Miles City Unified Command, which offered condolences, the deceased were described as Custer County residents older than 65 who died Sunday and Monday.
Their deaths were attributed to "complications due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus."
No additional information will be released in order to protect their privacy, the press release says.
These two people were the first in Custer County to die of COVID-19.
The Gallatin County death involved a man found unresponsive in his home on July 7, according to a health department press release.
"City-County Health Department was informed Monday that the state medical examiner attributed the death to COVID-19 and a number of significant underlying health conditions," the press release says.
The other death the state reported Tuesday morning was in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Health Department said in a Facebook update published late Monday afternoon that they had received a report of a "COVID-19 related death." The deceased was described as a man in his 80s who died Sunday.
In a press release about the Yellowstone County death, the county health officer wrote that RiverStone's thoughts and prayers were with the man and his family. Felton also elaborated on the risk of COVID-19 to people in their 20s to 40s.
“Looking at the rising number of people becoming infected with COVID-19, 44% of them are in the 20-40 age group," Felton said. "This passing makes it clear that younger people also can suffer severe outcomes should they be infected with this virus. We can only prevent this disease from infecting others by taking personal responsibility by wearing a mask, watching our distance, washing our hands and staying home when we are ill.”
Since July 6, 19 people in Yellowstone County with COVID-19 have died, and of those deaths 16 were people known to have been residents in senior care facilities, including 15 people who were residents of Canyon Creek Memory Care, where an outbreak detected confirmed around the beginning of July has infected 96 people, including 56 residents.
The county added another 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of active cases in Yellowstone County to 499 of the state's 1,320 active cases.
Yellowstone County has more than four times the number of active cases of any other county and Felton has previously said that exposures in Yellowstone County have led to COVID-19 cases in 13 other counties in addition to the Crow Reservation and Northern Cheyenne Reservation.
On Monday, 43 people were hospitalized due to the virus in Yellowstone County, an increase of four from last Thursday when 39 people were hospitalized in the county. Late Tuesday morning, the number of people hospitalized in the county had dropped to 41, which accounted for 66% of the state's 62 active hospitalizations.
To date, 910 people in Yellowstone County have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3,475 confirmed cases statewide.
The new cases reported Tuesday morning in Yellowstone County include a female between the ages of 10 and 19, three women in their 20s, a man in his 20s, two men in their 30s, two women in their 30s, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 40s, two women in their 50s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 70s.
The Yellowstone County Unified Health Command operates an online COVID-19 dashboard showing the status of various public health categories and functions related to COVID-19. The dashboard uses three different colors to indicate status. Green means operating at expected/normal capacity. Yellow means "Needs beginning to outpace capacity" and red means "stressed operations/critical concerns."
The dashboard statuses, last updated Sunday morning, are as follows:
- Health Department Capacity, defined as having sufficient staff for COVID-19 monitoring and follow-up, was in yellow status.
- Case Investigation, defined as the ability to manage investigations and contact tracing for all COVID-19 positive results, was in red status.
- Testing Capacity, defined as staff and supplies to screen and test all individuals recommended for COVID-19 testing, was in yellow status.
- Health care System Capacity, defined as sufficient hospital staff, beds, and equipment to treat patients with COVID-19 and all other patients safely, was in yellow status.
- Disease Surveillance, defined as monitoring emergency department visits for respiratory symptoms, was in green status.
- Regional impact, defined as active COVID-19 cases in UHC's regional service area including surrounding counties, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, was in green status.
Additional counties reporting new cases Tuesday morning include Gallatin with 28 (136 active), Flathead with 11 (78 active), Cascade with nine (80 active), Lake with six (59 active), Silver Bow with 5 (26 active), Madison with two (12 active), Missoula with two (62 active), Park with two (eight active), Sanders with two (six active), Beaverhead with one (19 active), Fergus with one (one active), Hill with one (26 active), Lewis and Clark with one (68 active), Lincoln with one (18 active), Pondera with one (six active), Richland with one (eight active), Roosevelt with one (three active), Rosebud with one (six active) and Stillwater with one (eight active).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.