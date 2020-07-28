Yellowstone County reports another death; 5 deaths reported statewide in Montana

Since July 6, 19 people in Yellowstone County with COVID-19 have died, and of those deaths 16 were people known to have been residents in senior care facilities, including 15 people who were residents of Canyon Creek Memory Care, where an outbreak detected confirmed around the beginning of July has infected 96 people, including 56 residents.

The county added another 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of active cases in Yellowstone County to 499 of the state's 1,320 active cases.

Yellowstone County has more than four times the number of active cases of any other county and Felton has previously said that exposures in Yellowstone County have led to COVID-19 cases in 13 other counties in addition to the Crow Reservation and Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

On Monday, 43 people were hospitalized due to the virus in Yellowstone County, an increase of four from last Thursday when 39 people were hospitalized in the county. Late Tuesday morning, the number of people hospitalized in the county had dropped to 41, which accounted for 66% of the state's 62 active hospitalizations.

To date, 910 people in Yellowstone County have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3,475 confirmed cases statewide.