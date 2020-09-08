Yellowstone County reports COVID-19 death, bringing state total to 119

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's total active cases to 1,992.

Yellowstone County also recorded another death of a resident from a COVID-19 related illness, bringing the state total to 119 and the county total to 49.

The deceased is a woman in her 80s who lived in a Yellowstone County senior living facility and died at a local hospital, according to a release from RiverStone Health.

A total of 161 people were hospitalized in Montana according to the Tuesday report. Overall, 502 people have been hospitalized in Montana because of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Another 1,655 tests were processed, according to the state's case mapping and information website, which relies on data supplied by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Cases are assigned to a person's county of residence, not where they are tested.

Recoveries stood at 6,270 in the Tuesday report.

The state has so far confirmed 8,381 cases and given 268,780 tests since March.