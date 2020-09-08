Yellowstone County reports COVID-19 death, bringing state total to 119

Montana reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's total active cases to 1,992.
Yellowstone County also recorded another death of a resident from a COVID-19 related illness, bringing the state total to 119 and the county total to 49.
The deceased is a woman in her 80s who lived in a Yellowstone County senior living facility and died at a local hospital, according to a release from RiverStone Health.
A total of 161 people were hospitalized in Montana according to the Tuesday report. Overall, 502 people have been hospitalized in Montana because of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Another 1,655 tests were processed, according to the state's case mapping and information website, which relies on data supplied by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Cases are assigned to a person's county of residence, not where they are tested.
Recoveries stood at 6,270 in the Tuesday report.
The state has so far confirmed 8,381 cases and given 268,780 tests since March.
Rosebud County reported 10 new cases, bringing its active total to 233. Per person, the county's infection rate is among the state's highest.
Yellowstone County's share of total cases statewide has slipped lower in recent days.
The county had five new cases and 806 active cases Tuesday morning — about 40% of the state total, down from about half. A week ago the county had 976 of the 1,987 active cases statewide. Two weeks ago Yellowstone County had 781 of the state's 1,556 active cases.
Other counties reporting new cases Monday included:
- Cascade County: 8 new, 182 active
- Gallatin County: 7 new, 36 active
- Flathead County: 5 new, 151 active
- Fergus County: 4 new, 14 active
- Big Horn County: 3 new, 142 active
- Glacier County: 3 new, 53 active
- Stillwater County: 3 new, 12 active
- Deer Lodge County: 2 new, 50 active
- Lake County: 2 new, 25 active
- Lincoln County: 2 new, 11 active
- Missoula County: 2 new, 38 active
- Musselshell County: 2 new, 10 active
- Park County: 2 new, 6 active
- Carbon County: 1 new, 6 active
- Custer County: 1 new, 5 active
- Dawson County: 1 new, 13 active
- Liberty County: 1 new, 4 active
- Silver Bow County: 1 new, 23 active
- Wheatland County: 1 new, 1 active
