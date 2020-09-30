Yellowstone County reports COVID-19 related death; 68th death in county

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, reports another Yellowstone County resident has died due to COVID-19 related illness.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, a man in his 90s passed away in a Yellowstone County hospital.

To protect the privacy of the deceased and his family, RiverStone Health will not release further information.

This most recent death is reflected on the Wednesday, September 30 state COVID-19 tracking map.

“I can only imagine the heartache of losing a loved one to COVID-19 and I extend my sympathy to the family of the deceased,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health.

“As the 22nd Yellowstone County resident has lost his life to COVID-19 this month, it remains up to each one of us to do all we can to protect each other. Wear your mask, watch your distance by staying 6 feet away from others, wash your hands and stay home when you are ill. If we all do these things consistently, we can prevent more illness and death due to COVID-19,” said Felton.

To date, 3,331 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 68 have died.