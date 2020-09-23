Yellowstone County reports COVID-19 related death, bringing total to 62

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another Yellowstone County resident has died from COVID-19 related illness, RiverStone Health, the county’s public health department, reported Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, a woman in her 60s died in a Yellowstone County hospital.

To protect the privacy of the deceased and her family, RiverStone Health will not release further information.

This most recent death is reflected on the Wednesday, Sept. 23 state COVID-19 tracking map.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased. I hope their memories will bring comfort during this difficult time,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health.

“This month, 16 Yellowstone County residents have died due to COVID-19. Our actions today can prevent more families, friends and neighbors from experiencing the heartache of losing a loved one or suffering illness from COVID-19. Prevention measures are not difficult – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and stay home when you are ill. If we all consistently do these things, we can help prevent further spread of this disease,” said Felton.

To date, 2,927 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 62 have died.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0