Yellowstone County rescinds local health orders effective immediately
Yellowstone County rescinds local health orders effective immediately

John Felton

City-County Health Officer John Felton rescinded all local COVID-19 health orders during a press conference at RiverStone Health on Thursday.

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton rescinded all local health officer orders, effective immediately, on Thursday during a press conference at RiverStone Health. 

Without local restrictions, the county must still follow the existing governor's health order, enacted by former Gov. Steve Bullock, which currently limits restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos to 50% capacity, and applies a mask mandate to indoor public spaces and large outdoor gatherings to all of Montana’s 56 counties.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Tuesday that he planned on rescinding the statewide mask mandate in the coming weeks and would revisit the current health orders for the state.

Felton said he did not plan on implementing a local mask mandate, should the state mandate be lifted, and would follow Gianforte's policies for the time being.

Felton said he made the decision to rescind the local orders and restrictions "out of respect for Gov. Gianforte's authority to manage the pandemic according to his policies."

This story will be updated

