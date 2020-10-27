Yellowstone County residents have options for COVID-19 testing, insurance coverage as open enrollment approaches

Signs are placed to help direct patients to the unit in the former psychiatric gym. Patients are required to wear masks and are assigned a number while sitting in a socially-distanced indoor waiting room. Patients get their vital signs checked by a nurse, and can register their insurance information over a video chat platform on a tablet, said Aaron Audet, medical director of the viral triage unit.

A nurse conducts the nasopharyngeal swab, which involves a six-inch swab inserted into the nose into the cavity between the nose and mouth. Billings Clinic will call the patient with a result. Most of samples are tested at Billings Clinic, Audet said.

Patients can also choose to see a medical provider before being tested, either in person or via telehealth, Audet said. Testing can be done during an emergency room visit, although that could include a costly medical bill.

A test may cost $53 or $119, depending on how severe your symptoms are, according to Billings Clinic spokesman Zach Benoit.

Those with less severe symptoms receive a free test, but will be charged a visit fee of $53. Turnaround time for results takes one to two days.