Yellowstone County residents have options for COVID-19 testing, insurance coverage as open enrollment approaches

Yellowstone County tops the state in COVID-19 cases, and as the numbers rise, it's important for residents to know where to get tested and if their insurance company will pay for it.
In Billings, there are options for testing at Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare, as well as RiverStone Health's free testing site. And, most major insurance companies cover the costs of a test.
The county saw 186 new cases and 1,914 active cases Monday, according to the state's COVID-19 map.
Since the start of the pandemic, hospitals have been trying to keep up with testing demands and some insurance companies and employers have added COVID-19 coverage to policies.
Testing options
Billings Clinic set up a walk-in viral triage unit in March at North 29th Street between Ninth Avenue North and 10th Avenue North. The unit is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The triage unit is primarily for patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or who are the close contact of someone diagnosed. Patients can call the health line at 406-255-8400 and talk to a staff member about symptoms and whether they should get tested.
Signs are placed to help direct patients to the unit in the former psychiatric gym. Patients are required to wear masks and are assigned a number while sitting in a socially-distanced indoor waiting room. Patients get their vital signs checked by a nurse, and can register their insurance information over a video chat platform on a tablet, said Aaron Audet, medical director of the viral triage unit.
A nurse conducts the nasopharyngeal swab, which involves a six-inch swab inserted into the nose into the cavity between the nose and mouth. Billings Clinic will call the patient with a result. Most of samples are tested at Billings Clinic, Audet said.
Patients can also choose to see a medical provider before being tested, either in person or via telehealth, Audet said. Testing can be done during an emergency room visit, although that could include a costly medical bill.
A test may cost $53 or $119, depending on how severe your symptoms are, according to Billings Clinic spokesman Zach Benoit.
Those with less severe symptoms receive a free test, but will be charged a visit fee of $53. Turnaround time for results takes one to two days.
Those who have severe symptoms and need results in less than a day will be tested using a different testing system on-site, and will cost a patient $119, Benoit said.
The triage unit serves 150 to 170 patients per day, and the average time it takes to complete the test, which includes wait time, is about 30 minutes, Audet said.
“We’re continuing to look at how we can expand and/or offer additional services,” Audet said.
SCL Health, which operates St. Vincent Healthcare, offers testing at its clinic locations in Billings and at St. Vincent Healthcare. If someone is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they should call their provider or use SCL Health’s Right Care virtual visit platform and talk to a doctor. To be tested, the patient must have an order from a provider, said Angela Douglas, spokeswoman for St. Vincent Healthcare, in an email.
All outpatient symptomatic tests are sent to the Montana Public Health Laboratory in Helena, which does not charge for processing. A visit fee is still applied, Douglas said. Turnaround for test results at the state lab is about two to three days, according to Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services spokesman Jon Ebelt.
St. Vincent Healthcare sends about 100 tests a day to the state lab, Douglas said.
Rapid COVID-19 tests are conducted on-site for inpatient visits and typically cost $100. Pre-surgical patient tests are sent to a commercial lab, resulting in a cost of $125.
RiverStone Health’s free drive-thru testing site at 2173 Overland Avenue is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The site only tests symptomatic people and close contacts, which is defined as those within six feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes in a 24-hour period.
The testing site moved from the Shrine Auditorium to the United Way of Yellowstone County building in mid-October, and conducted 880 tests the first week it was open, according to RiverStone Health spokeswoman Barbara Schneeman in an email.
The average wait time is about an hour, however times range from 30 minutes to two-and-a-half hours as of last Monday, Schneeman said. Test results take about five to seven days.
Those with questions should call RiverStone Health at 406-247-3200 or the public health information line at 406-651-6415.
What insurance covers
The Montana University System insures 8,000 employees, and added coverage for COVID-19 testing and treatment early in the pandemic, a step that many employers and insurance companies have taken since March.
Universities and colleges like Montana State University Billings, the University of Montana, Montana State University in Bozeman and others are a part of the Montana University System.
MUS uses a self-funded plan, administered through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana.
"We added (COVID-19 coverage) before the major insurers had even come out with what they were going to do," said Mary Lachenbruch, director of insurance and benefits with MUS.
MUS covers COVID-19 testing when it's done by in-network providers, but Lachenbruch said many employees haven't used their insurance for testing yet.
"I'd say that a bulk of people are being tested by public health at this point," she said.
As a rule, it's always a good idea to check with insurance companies about coverage before seeking services, although, most major companies cover testing and treatment. The state’s largest insurance provider, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, or BCBS, implemented the coverage early on, said John Doran, spokesman for BCBS.
BCBS insures 300,000 people in the state, and provides fully-insured and self-funded policies. Fully-insured policies cover individuals and small employers with two to 50 employees. Self-funded plans allow for larger employers to create their own benefit structure that’s administered through BCBS, Doran said.
BCBS has waived the cost-sharing mechanisms for care, including co-pays and deductibles, for COVID-19 testing and treatment for in-network hospitals. Nearly all health care providers in Montana are in the BCBS network, Doran said.
Antibody testing is not covered by BCBS, Doran said.
All telehealth visits are also covered and includes visits via telephone after Gov. Steve Bullock expanded its services in March.
BCBS has also encouraged self-insured policy holders to add telehealth and COVID-19 coverage to their plans.
“We wanted to make sure that cost was not going to be a barrier for anyone to go get tested and then consequently treated if they tested positive for (COVID-19),” Doran said.
Mountain Health Co-op is a Montana-based insurance company that has also waived cost-sharing for telehealth and COVID-19 testing and treatment, said President and CEO Richard Miltenberger.
In order for insurance to cover the test, a doctor's order is needed, Miltenberger said, however, Mountain Health Co-op will cover the test whether it's done by an in-network or out-of-network provider.
Because layoffs continue to leave many without insurance, Miltenberger encourages people to get insured during the open enrollment period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 through healthcare.gov. Insurance agents can also help people find a plan, Miltenberger said.
Those who experience a layoff may qualify for a special enrollment period, Miltenberger said, so it’s good to check eligibility at healthcare.gov.
“There are people who are uninsured because they’ve been laid off this year, and I think a lot of those folks will kind of wake up and say, I’ve got to get insurance,” Miltenberger said.
Montana Medicaid also covers testing, according to DPHHS's Ebelt in an email. While an individual does not need to get a referral from their primary provider, tests must be ordered by a doctor. Hospital treatment is also covered under Medicaid, Ebelt said, but members should consult the member guide for covered services.
Medicaid also covers most telehealth services, including visits over the phone, according to DPHHS.
Bullock waived out-of-pocket co-payments for those covered by Healthy Montana Kids in March, and announced that Medicaid users won’t lose coverage for inability to pay premiums.
Medicare also covers COVID-19 tests, FDA-authorized antibody tests and hospitalizations, Ebelt said. There are no out-of-pocket costs for testing, but deductibles, co-payments and co-insurance apply to COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
"There was the opportunity from a financial standpoint to give back to our members, to give back to our communities and make sure that we can address this (pandemic) in the most upfront way possible," Doran said.
