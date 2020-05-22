Yellowstone County residents urged to keep public spaces clean

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As states and cities across the country move forward with plans to reopen parts of their economies and more people go outdoors and seek recreation in public spaces this Memorial Day Weekend, Bright n’ Beautiful recently issued a reminder to residents of Yellowstone County to properly dispose of trash and litter as they venture outside.

In recent weeks, several states have reopened portions of their society and have seen an influx in littering and improper trash disposal.

"As we approach the Memorial Day holiday weekend and more people go outside because of bright and beautiful spring weather conditions, we expect incidents of littering and improper trash disposal might increase,” said Joanie Tooley, executive director of Bright n’ Beautiful, in a press release. “Any bottles, cans, wrappers or napkins can actually be a health hazard if left behind for someone else to pick up.”

She also discouraged people from picking up wipes or gloves without litter grabbers, gloves, or the ability to immediately wash and sanitize your hands because the items could be contaminated. “If you use PPE, it’s your responsibility to dispose of it in a trash can,” she said.