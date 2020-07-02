Yellowstone County school election ballots due Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ballots from the Yellowstone County school mail election are due July 7.

The major item for voters in School District 2 is the elementary general fund levy. District leaders have said that the funding is essential to help the district reign in a structural budget deficit that has already resulted in cuts.

Elder Grove, a K-8 district west of Billings, also has a K-8 levy on the ballot.

Levies are a foundational part of Montana's school funding formula. State law sets a budget floor using a mix of state, federal, and local money, but local voters can choose to exceed that by up to about 20% by raising local property taxes. General fund levies affect funding for day-to-day operations, while other types of voted levies are more specialized, raising money for things like technology or building upgrades.

Local school elections were delayed from their usual May date by the COVID-19 pandemic.

