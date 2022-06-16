Yellowstone County sees relatively minimal impact following record flooding

Yellowstone County woke up Thursday morning significantly waterlogged as a record-breaking-high Yellowstone River began to recede.

But aside from a buckled road in Lockwood and some washed-out shoulders on some rural byways, Yellowstone County saw relatively little damage compared to other counties in the region, like Carbon, Stillwater and Gallatin, where destruction was significant.

"We're so very fortunate," said Yellowstone County commissioner John Ostlund. "It's not too bad."

As the river began to swell Monday night and into Tuesday, county officials along with the sheriff's office issued a pre-evacuation notice to county residents living in lowland areas along the Yellowstone, particularly near Laurel and Lockwood. Tuesday afternoon the county made available sandbags at all its rural fire stations.

K.C. Williams, the director of emergency services for the county has been out of town, so emergency preparations fell to Kent O'Donnell, Williams' assistant and a captain with the sheriff's office.

O'Donnell said rescue crews helped evacuate people out of four residences in the county Wednesday and rescued one man when the tractor he was driving was swept into a river tributary after the ground beneath his machine collapsed.

He acknowledged it could have been much worse.

"Huge sigh of relief here in Yellowstone County," he said. "We just thank our lucky stars."

The county's emergency management office was in constant contact with the state's department of emergency services and kept lines of communications open with the local Red Cross, O'Donnell said.

What impressed him most was the way residents were prepared on relatively short notice and the way neighbors were out in the county helping other neighbors.

"It was great," he said. "Definitely the highest water I've ever seen and I've been here all my life."

Over the next few weeks, Yellowstone County road crews will be repairing roads and shoulders as the river continues to recede and the ground dries out.

Wise Lane south of Billings had a culvert wash out, some of the more extensive damage the county saw. Cerise Road in Lockwood remains closed with buckled asphalt until county crews can get in to fix it.

"We really weathered the storm pretty well," said Tim Miller, the county's superintendent of roads and bridges.

Further east, counties along the Yellowstone River are bracing for what's headed their way.

The sheriff's offices for Rosebud and Treasure counties were in the air surveying the river Thursday morning and announced they'd have the National Guard with a Black Hawk helicopter on hand to keep an eye on things.

"A team of National Guard swift water rescuers are on stand by in case they are needed," the statement said. "Along with the National Guard, we have sheriffs office mutual aid teams on stand by."

With water levels inches from leaving the river banks in Dawson County, officials there are taking precautionary measures for potential flooding.

The National Weather Service reported the river’s water stage at 50.9 feet Thursday at 2 p.m., just below the action stage of 51.5 feet and the minor flood stage of 53.5 feet. The river’s major flood stage is set at 65 feet in the county.

Currently, county officials are advising farmers, ranchers and other residents near the river to remove all valuables from the lowland. County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Mary Jo Gehnert said the water level increase in recent days doesn’t appear to be threatening their river levee.

“I don’t want to say we’re not worried about it, but we honestly don’t know what to expect these days,” she said. “At this point, the only real concern is just lowland flooding.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.